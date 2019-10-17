Thursday’s storm and power outages have forced a change for Gloucester’s football game against Lynn Classical.
The Fishermen and Rams will now meet on Saturday at noon at Newell Stadium. Gloucester High School and Newell Stadium lost power in Thursday’s storm and power was not restored to the stadium by Thursday night. It is uncertain whether or not the power will be restored by Friday’s originally scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff, therefore the game was postponed to Saturday.
When the two teams do take the field on Saturday, it will feature two teams that have taken part in one of the most consistently competitive and exciting high school football rivalries in the area.
If recent history is any indication of what to expect, records can be thrown out the window. In the last 10 meetings between the two schools Gloucester holds a 6-4 edge, but just about all of those games could have gone either way as eight have been decided by one score and five of them by less than five points.
The road team won the last two meetings as Gloucester picked up a dramatic win at Manning Field last year, scoring a touchdown on fourth and goal from the nine to win 26-22. The previous season, the Rams broke out to a 21-0 lead only to see Gloucester score the next 19 with its comeback falling just short on a Hail Mary pass on the game’s final play.
All of the recent meetings between the two rivals have one thing in common, they’re highly competitive and very physical contests that usually come down to the final play and are decided by extra points.
The Week 7 matchup pits two teams with a lot to play for. At 0-5, the Fishermen are looking to build some momentum and get something going before the postseason begins. Lynn Classical, on the other hand, is 3-2 and has won its last two games over Salem and Winthrop. The Rams are currently fighting for a Division 3 North postseason berth and need a win to improve their standing.
The Rams have a high powered offense out of the spread, an offense that was only slowed by Danvers and Revere, two of the Northeastern Conference’s top defense.
Senior quarterback Dan Gisonno is a dual threat as he is an effective runner in the zone read and a more than capable passer. He spreads the ball around to a number of receivers while Kalvin So is one of the team’s main ball carriers.
Gloucester will be looking to move the football against a stingy Rams defense that is big up front and quick in pursuit.
The Fishermen have really struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season and have been shut out in four straight games.
Biggest game of the year for ME
On Saturday afternoon at Hyland Field, the Manchester Essex football team may be playing for home field advantage throughout the Division 7 North playoffs, and it is also the team’s toughest regular season game.
The Hornets enter Saturday’s game at 4-0 on the season, and their opponent also sports a perfect record as Bedford enters at 5-0.
Manchester Essex currently sits atop the Division 7 North playoff standings and a win over Bedford, which plays in a higher division, would put them in the driver’s seat for the top seed with one week remaining in the regular season.
The Buccaneers, of course, are no pushover as they have been lighting up the scoreboard against quality competition.
Bedford is averaging a shade under 40 points per game in wins over Saugus, Arlington Catholic, Medford, Newburyport and Boston Latin.
The team has not been held under 26 points and scored a season high 55 points in last week’s win over Boston Latin.
The Hornets, on the other hand, bring in a standout defense that has allowed only six points in four games including three straight shutouts to open the season.
Bedford’s defense, however, looks to be vulnerable as it has allowed 20 points or more in every one of its games while the Hornets are no slouch when they have the football as they have scored at least 20 points in every game this year.
Bedford has athletes all over the offense while Manchester Essex is physical and has playmakers all over the field on defense. This one will probably come down to which team wins the battle of the trenches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.