Gloucester high school had not seen a hockey player reach 100 career points since the 2007-08 season and a boys basketball player reach 1,000 points since 2011. In a span of nine days, however, the Fishermen ushered a new member into each exclusive club.
On January 8, senior captain E.J. Field became the 12th member of Gloucester hockey’s 100 points club with a four-point performance in a win over Swampscott. On January 17, senior captain Marcus Montagnino reached his career milestone, eclipsing 1,000 career points, the sixth boy at GHS to achieve the milestone, in a win over Saugus.
It was a defining moment for the high school career of both athletes, and their numbers are now among the all time greats from each program.
“E.J. is such a leader and you can see how much he loves the sport by the way he plays every shift,” Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. “Scoring 100 points is a big honor and he’s earned it.”
Gloucester boys hoop coach Khris Silveria had similar praise for his senior captain.
“Marcus has worked for this since he was a little kid, in season and during the offseason,” Silveria said. “There aren’t a lot of people up on those banners and now he’s one of them.”
To reach 100 points on the ice and 1,000 points on the hardwood, one has to be a consistent performer over a four-year stretch, and that’s the case for both Field and Montagnino, who were immediate impact players from their first game freshman season.
Field established himself as a top six forward for the Fishermen from his first shift of his freshman season.
“I’ve been lucky to play with so many great players since my freshman year,” Field said. “Both Costanzo brothers (Sal and Jack), Liam Lyons, Ethan Brennan, Jared Morris. I wouldn’t have gotten 100 points without them.”
There’s a reason Field has played with a lot of great players, because he belonged out there with them from the moment he stepped foot on the ice for the program.
The senior winger has been a model of consistency and brings a complete offensive game to the ice. Field is just as likely to set up a teammate as he is to score a goal as he currently has 51 career goals and 55 career assists.
He has been a top-two scorer on the Fishermen since his freshman season as he was second on the team with 12 goals and 21 points as a freshman. As a sophomore, he tied for the team lead with 22 points and led the Fishermen with 10 assists. Last year was his best statistical season as he was second on the team with 21 goals, 24 assists and 45 points.
That put him at 88 through three seasons, and he currently has 106 career points.
Field is also just as likely to pick a corner as he is to get those effort goals from crashing the net or skate through the defense on the rush.”It mostly comes down to line chemistry,” Field said. “I always try to be on the same page as my linemates. If you have multiple players out there that can score in different ways it’s tough to stop.”
On the basketball court, Montagnino was also a consistent performer from his freshman season, and his game has evolved in a big way since he was a young 15-year old during the 2016-17 season.
Montagnino came in as more of a wing player as a freshman, knocking down open jump shots and showing some serious potential, averaging 6.2 points per game as a role player.
As a sophomore, he played a similar but more prominent role as he was the team’s second leading scorer, averaging over 13 per night and showing an improved ability to drive to the basket as well.
Last winter as a junior, he took his game to another level. Through hard work in the offseason and in the gym, Montagnino added a dominant post presence to his game to make him extremely difficult to slow down. The reliable jump shot was still there, but with more size and muscle, the forward averaged 19 points per game en route to the Northeastern Conference South MVP Award while helping the Fishermen match the deepest state tournament run in program history.
“When I first came in we had a lot of bigs and I was skinnier so I just tried to work on my shooting,” Montagnino said. “The last two years I needed to be more of a post presence so that’s where I worked on my game. I just tried to do whatever I was asked to do out there.”
With a little more than a third of the regular season to go, both Field and Montagnino are in elite company and both could move up the list of top scorers in program history.
At 1,080 points, Montagnino, whose aunt Paula Ryan is the second leading scorer in GHS girls basketball history, is fifth all time on the boys scoring list.
Ahead of Montagnino is all time leading scorer Don Patrican, whose 1,731 career points, coming before the three-point line was added to the sport, looks to be safe for the foreseeable future. Adam Philpott is next at 1,300 points with twin brothers Jay and Jon Pratt to follow at 1,276 and 1,200 respectively. With seven games to go, Montagnino could move up even further if he keeps up his 22.2 point per game pace.
Field, on the other hand, just cracked the top-10 in last Wednesday’s win over Danvers, where he scored the game-winning-goal with a minute to play.
All time leading scorer Mario Orlando’s 221 points also looks to be safe. Next is Darrell Seppala (215), Paul Muniz (161), Jason Harrington (135) and Andrew Fulford (134).
At 106 career points, Field also has a good chance to move up the list as he is within 10 points of Ben Smith (109), Tom Salah (111), Steve Douglass (115) and Zak Borowski (116) with seven regular season games remaining and potentially the tournament.
They may have achieved their respective milestones only nine days apart, but reaching each one is a rare occurrence and puts both Field and Montagnino in the same conversation as the all time elite.
