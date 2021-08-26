In less than a week's time, the fall high school sports season will be opening up regular season action on Cape Ann. Gloucester golf is the first team to start the season as it hosts Lynn Classical on Monday at Bass Rocks Golf Club.
Most of the other sports begin the following week. This fall will feature a state tournament for the first time since 2019 and all sports will have no restrictions on them the way they did in the fall of 2020.
The play on the field will be back to normal and Cape Ann has some serious athletes to watch out for in all sports. Here's a look at some of the best who will surely be making headlines in the coming months.
BOYS SOCCER
All three Cape Ann boys soccer teams were very good a year ago and have plenty of talent returning to the fold.
We will start in Gloucester, where the Fishermen will once again be led by Andrew Coelho. A senior striker and midfielder, Coelho is an offensive juggernaut and one of the top returning players in the Northeastern Conference this fall. Max Sperry also looks to be a big strength in goal for Gloucester while Jack Patten has been one of the best backs in the NEC for a few years now.
Rockport, defending Cape Ann League Baker Division champs, were hit hard by graduation but have a returning All-Star back in senior midfielder Benan Murdock, a talented playmaker and two-way player. Senior Colby Kelly, a wing midfielder a season ago, also figures to be one of Rockport's most polished and consistent performers this season.
Manchester Essex has the reigning CAL Baker champ returning to its roster in Naderson Curtis. The senior striker was the CAL's leading scorer a year ago and is one of the league's most dynamic talent. Senior midfield Beren Schmidt is also back and is a speedy playmaker up the middle.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Gloucester girls will be led by speedy Darcy Muller, a talented scorer that has blazing end-to-end speed and finishing ability. Muller was the team's leading scorer a year ago and one of the best players in the NEC. Senior striker Grace Boucher is another one of Gloucester's most talented players while Sophomore Aleena Dort returns defensively as she played well on defense and in goal last fall.
The Vikings look to be a team that can take advantage of the current MIAA playoff rating system due to their hard schedule. Rockport will be led by a veteran core on defense which includes 2020 CAL All-Star Michelle Allen.
Manchester Essex lost a lot of standouts to graduation, but has some talented veterans returning to the core. Madison Curran and Sarah Baker were both key contributors offensively a season ago and figure to be again this fall.
FIELD HOCKEY
Field hockey will be going back to 11-on-11 this fall after being played 7-on-7 a season ago. As a result, there are new players breaking into the lineup for all three teams, but still some veteran mainstays coming back.
Gloucester's top two returning scorers are sophomores as Ella Costa and Abby Lowthers look to take over as the team's go-to offensive players this season. Senior Chiara O'Connor is the returning veteran on defense.
Rockport was hit harder by graduation than any team in the area with just four players returning from last year's roster. Junior Amelia Lucas is one of Rockport's most experienced and talented returnees at the forward and midfield spot.
Manchester Essex is looking to repeat as Cape Ann League champs. Sophomore Caelie Patrick is one of the CAL's top offensive players and is coming off of an All League nod as a freshman last fall. Junior goalie Paige Garlitz also earned an All-Star nod a season ago and figures to be one of the league's best this year.
GOLF
Rockport won the Cape Ann League Baker Division a year ago and is returning the 2020 League Player of the Year in senior Jack Cahill, who will be at the top of the lineup. His twin brother, Will Cahill, is also back after earning an All League nod a season ago giving the Vikings an elite one-two punch.
Gloucester also has a talented one-two returning at the top of the lineup in senior Jack Costanzo and junior Jack Delaney.
Junior Sam Athanas returns to a Hornets team that finished second in the CAL Baker a season ago.
CROSS COUNTRY
Junior Max Littman is back at the top of the lineup for the Gloucester boys after a rock solid campaign a year ago. The Gloucester girls still have a lineup of all underclassmen with Faith Castellucci leading the way.
The Manchester Essex boys will be led by sophomore Cormac Edgerton with senior Jane Whitten leading the way for the girls.
FOOTBALL
On the gridiron, a returning backfield trio leads the way for the Fishermen, who have their leading rusher, junior Frank DeSisto, leading receiver, senior Aidan Cornetta, and their touchdown leader, junior Caleb DeCoste, back from a year ago.
Manchester Essex also returns one of its most dynamic players in senior A.J. Pallazola, the team's leading receiver a year ago who also figures to be involved in the run game as well.