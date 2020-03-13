So now what?
Well ... we wait.
There's nothing else one can do in a world that's seemingly changing as we know it by the hour. The Coronavirus outbreak, also known as COVID-19, has become a worldwide pandemic, and our everyday lives are being spun upside down like a vintage Clayton Kershaw curveball.
Whether things ever return to normal — or if this is the new normal — none of us really know.
In this microscopic corner of the universe, we wonder: what happens to our games?
Locally and nationally, everything has been wiped out for the time being. Entire leagues and seasons are put on hold, hoping to either resume or begin their campaigns; others have been scrapped altogether.
On the local level, the reality of the Coronavirus hit home when the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that all basketball and hockey state championship games, scheduled to be played this Saturday and Sunday, were cancelled and would not be made up. That means co-champions in all divisions — certainly not an idea scenario or one that any player or coach dreams of, but given the current state of affairs there was really no other choice.
The spring sports practices scheduled to begin across the Commonwealth this coming Monday were put on hold, too. Baseball, softball, lacrosse, outdoor track, tennis and boys volleyball were all pushed back by the MIAA for at least two weeks, meaning they won't begin any sooner than March 30.
There's a very real possibility that date will be pushed back, too — that is, if those seasons aren't scrapped altogether.
What began with the NBA putting its season on indefinite hold Wednesday night, following Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for the virus, resulted in an avalanche of cancellations across the sports landscape Thursday.
The NHL followed their winter brethren and shut its doors for the immediate future, hoping to start back up and continue its season at some point while salvaging the Stanley Cup playoffs. Major League Baseball pushed back Opening Day from its original March 26 date at least two weeks, possibly longer. Major League Soccer, which just began its 2020 season, suspended all games and practices for at least the next 30 days.
The beloved NCAA Division 1 men's basketball tournament was cancelled. So were all other NCAA tournament championships for the winter and spring seasons, which included the Hockey East quarterfinals scheduled to be played this weekend. Same with the Endicott men's and women's hockey teams, which had each qualified for the NCAA Division 3 playoffs. The playing of all college spring sports, even if no postseason tournaments will be played, are very much in jeopardy of being scrapped, too.
With runners coming from all over the world into the Hub, it was decided on Thursday that the Boston Marathon would also be postponed from its Patriots Day date in mid-April to sometime in September. Again, that's with fingers crossed the race will go off.
This is what we're dealing with. A deadly virus, one that's spreading faster than our doctors, hospitals and health care experts can keep up with.
As recently as two days ago, there were those taking to social media and scoffing that the Ivy League dared to cancel all of its spring sports, or that many other leagues and teams were considering playing games with no fans in attendance in an effort to keep people as safe as possible.
How foolish and naive those off the cuff remarks were. As if their sports bubble being interrupted out of its usual cycle was the real culprit here as opposed to a worldwide pandemic.
We love sports for innumerable reasons. They sit in high regard in many of our lives, and rarely do we deviate from our usual routines of watching them, playing them, talking about them and, yes, writing and reporting about them.
But athletics needs to take a few Zdeno Chara-sized strides backwards for the immediate future. This is real life.
We'll eagerly await the hopeful return of our favorite teams, sports and leagues. But it's going to take time.
And time, we'll have plenty of that as we avoid crowns and most social situations for the foreseeable future.
Use it wisely and stay safe.
