With four first round state tournament games in the books involving local teams and one more to come on Thursday night when Rockport hockey takes on Watertown at O'Brien Rink in Woburn (8 p.m.), the sectional quarterfinals are starting to shape.
Cape Ann has four teams that have already advanced to the sectional quarters with Rockport hockey looking to join them with a win on Thursday night.
Let's take a look at the four sectional quarterfinal matchups coming up on Friday and Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL: No. 7 Gloucester (13-8) at No. 2 Latin Academy (20-4), Friday (5 p.m.)
The Fishermen won a postseason game in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history with a win over Wakefield on Monday in Gloucester. With the win, Gloucester now gets to square off against one of the powerhouse teams in Division 2 this season.
Latin Academy has certainly lived up to its billing as the No. 2 seed in the section as it already has 20 wins while playing in the always difficult Boston City League and easily took care of No. 15 North Andover in the first round, 68-44.
The Fishermen and Latin Academy have no common opponents, but the No. 2 seed has put together an impressive resume by finishing second in the Boston City League while boasting a win over defending Division 2 state champ Tech Boston along with tough programs such as New Mission, Burke and East Boston.
Latin Academy is an athletic team that is powered by a standout defense, which has allowed 70 points in a game just one time all season long.
Ball security will be the biggest key to victory for Gloucester, which is coming into the game after turning in one of its best all around performances of the season in a first round win over Wakefield.
Friday's winner advances to next week's Division 2 North Semifinals against the winner of Friday's quarterfinal between No. 3 Belmont and No. 6 Billerica.
HOCKEY: No. 7 Gloucester (13-5-3) vs. No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury (17-3-2) Friday at O'Brien Rink, Woburn (8 p.m.)
Gloucester turned in its first postseason win since 2016 with an impressive, 5-1 victory over Wakefield on Tuesday. Like the boys basketball team, the Fishermen are rewarded with a matchup against a powerhouse team following a strong performance against Wakefield.
Gloucester takes on a Lincoln-Sudbury team that won the deepest and most difficult conference in Division 2 North, the Merrimack Valley/Dual County League, and survived a scare from No. 15 Danvers in the opening round, eventually coming away with a 5-3 win.
The Warriors are led by a high powered offense that has found the back of the net 99 times this season, averaging just under five goals per game while allowing only 49.
Defense will be key for the Fishermen as they will quite possibly be facing the most firepower they've played against all season long.
Danvers showed a bit of a blueprint in the first round as it got a big performance from its goalie while attempting to slow down the pace. Fortunately, Gloucester has one of the best goalies in the area in Connor Vittands, who turned in a 44 save performance in the aforementioned win over Wakefield.
The problem Gloucester faces will be slowing the game down, as that is not its style of play. Gloucester prefers to win with timely goals and goaltending as opposed to grinding out a slower paced contest.
It's a difficult task, but the Fishermen, who were the lone Northeastern Conference team to win a tournament game in Division 2, are very capable of relying on that formula to win, as we have seen many times.
Friday's winner will take on the winner of Friday's other quarterfinal between No. 3 Tewksbury and No. 6 North Andover next week in the semis.
BOYS BASKETBALL: No. 4 Manchester Essex (15-5) vs. No. 12 Georgetown (11-10), Friday (7 p.m.)
After turning in a stellar regular season, the Manchester Essex boys had to wait a few days to find out its quarterfinal opponent on Friday in Manchester, and it gets a team that it is very familiar with.
Don't let the records and seeds fool you, this is a potentially dangerous matchup. The Hornets beat the Royals twice in Cape Ann League play, just as they did last year before falling to them in the state tournament.
The Royals are also a difficult team to play against and a team that is tough to predict from night to night because of their reliance on the three-point shot.
Georgetown lives and dies by the three, which has led to some lopsided defeats but also some very impressive wins over strong competition.
No matter how good the defense is, and the Manchester Essex defense is very good, the Royals are going to launch up three-pointers anyway, and it comes down to whether or not they have a good stroke that night.
In order for the Hornets to negate that dangerous part of the game they will need to force turnovers. Fortunately, Manchester Essex is great at forcing turnovers and making teams play a frantic pace for a full four quarters.
Friday's winner will take on the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal between No. 3 KIPP Academy and No. 6 Cristo Rey next week in the semifinals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: No. 7 Rockport (12-7) at No. 2 Maimonides (10-2), Saturday at Brookline High School (7:30 p.m.)
The Lady Vikings looked very impressive on both ends of the floor in their first round win over Lynn Tech on Tuesday, a 53-36 victory that was not as close as the final scored indicates. Rockport took a big lead early and never looked back, now it takes on a Maimonides team that plays an independent schedule like Rockport, and turned in a strong regular season.
The two teams have two common opponents in Mt. Alvernia and Matignon. Rockport went 1-3 against those teams, splitting with Mt. Alvernia and dropping two games to Matignon, the No. 1 seed in the section. Maimonides blew out Mt. Alvernia, as Rockport did in the first meeting between the two squads, while dropping a tight one to Matignon.
Saturday's quarterfinal pits strength vs. strength. Maimonides can score a lot of points and scored under 60 just one time all season. Rockport, on the other hand, has a stingy defense that allowed more than 50-points just once all year. Something's gotta give in this one.
The key for Rockport will be health. Sophomore Kylie Schrock, the North Shore's leading scorer with more than 23 points per game, left Tuesday's game with an injury. The Vikings will need Schrock on the floor to keep up with the Maimonides scoring attack.
Friday's winner advances to next week's semifinal against the winner of Friday's quarterfinal game between No. 3 Northeast and No. 6 Fenway.
