Throughout the 2019-20 season, the Gloucester track and field team has competed in tri-meets when it comes to the Northeastern Conference schedule.
On Thursday, however, the Fishermen competed in their first dual meet of the season at Swampscott. At the end of the day, it was the Big Blue that swept the meets with a 66-19 win on the girls side and a 58-25 win for the boys.
The boys were led by wins from Andrew Coelho in the 600m and Harry Pelosi in the 1,000m.
Ella young led the way for the girls with a second place finish in the high jump, reaching the state qualifying mark of 4-foot-10.
The Fishermen finish up the conference season on Wednesday with a quad-meet at Peabody High School against the host Tanners, Salem and Winthrop (4 p.m.).
The NEC Meet follows on Sunday, February 2 at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.
