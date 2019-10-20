The Gloucester football team could not have envisioned a better start to Saturday’s Northeastern Conference crossover game against Lynn Classical.
The Fishermen received the opening kickoff and Sam Ciolino immediately hit Harry Marshall for a 38-yard gain deep in to Classical territory. Gloucester’s senior signal caller followed it up with a touchdown pass to senior captain Ben Renales, who made an impressive, leaping grab in traffic for an 8-yard touchdown to give Gloucester its first lead of the season and second touchdown of the year.
That momentum, however, did not last long as it was all downhill from there. Lynn Classical took the lead less than three minutes later en route to 58 unanswered points in a 58-6 win at Newell Stadium.
The loss, Gloucester’s most lopsided defeat since a 64-0 loss at the hand of Marblehead in 1923, moves the team to 0-6 on the season.
“They’re a tough team to match up with, but it’s the same thing we’ve been talking about, execution,” Gloucester head coach Dan O’Connor said. “We had a nice drive early and when the morale is up and the energy is high, we can make plays. But when things start to go wrong and snowball we start getting away from the things we’re taught to do.”
Gloucester had no answer for Lynn Classical quarterback Dan Gisonno, who completed 16 of 22 pass attempts for 266 yards and five touchdowns to go along with a rushing touchdown.
Gisonno factored in on the Rams’ first six touchdowns of the day and it started with a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter. His 22-yard strike to Jeff Hill put the visitors ahead for good, 7-6.
On the next drive, Gisonno hooked up with Hill for another score, this time a 60-yard touchdown on a seven-yard out route that he took to the house untouched. Kalvin So added the conversion to make it a two-score game, 15-6.
Two touchdown passes to Brandon Summers from 71 yards and 15 yards away gave the Rams a commanding, 31-6 lead at the break and they extended that lead in the third quarter when Gisonno hit Hill for a 45 yard touchdown and then took one in from 16 yards out to make it 44-6.
“Danny has been doing that for us all year and he’s getting better every week,” Lynn Classical head coach Bryan Vaughan said. “We were able to hit some passes based off of their coverage and we took advantage of that. It went our way today.”
Jacob Reyes and Edgar Ramirez added late touchdowns with the backups in for both sides to cap the scoring at 58-6.
“We have a lot of young players in there learning on the fly,” O’Connor said. “It shows against a good team like Classical.”
The Fishermen wrap up the regular season on Friday night at home against Swampscott (7 p.m.). The Big Blue enter at 4-2 and are still alive for a share of the NEC North crown. After that it’s three weeks of consolation games before finishing up the season on Thanksgiving morning against Danvers at Newell Stadium.
