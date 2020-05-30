As a Swampscott resident, you’d think Governor Charlie Baker might have been reeled unto our beloved game of golf by now, since he lives down the street from Tedesco Country Club. But no such luck.
Yet, I thought his decision to open Massachusetts golf courses May 7 was the right action at the right time, considering how the Covid-19 pandemic numbers were adding up – and trending – at that juncture. So what if Massachusetts was the 50th and final state to decide to open its golf courses.
On the other hand, Baker has shot a quadruple bogey. It’s been unconscionable what he has done – or not done – in keeping the state’s 66 driving ranges (12 on the North Shore) and every golf course practice tee closed all this time beyond May 7.
I almost started crying last Sunday around noon as I rode past one of my favorite driving ranges, the sun shining brightly, and finding the parking lot and the 35 tee boxes empty. They would normally have been packed with golfers, another group of players waiting to take their place on such a glorious spring day. This has been the most sunshine-filled, rain-absent May, in fact, that I can remember -- ever.
Yet the facility in question was still closed. Shameful. There is no legitimate reason, pandemic or no pandemic, why these modest, outdoor businesses should not have opened on May 7.
The six-foot social distancing rule? Just leave every other hitting bay vacant. That easily covers the six-foot guideline. As for golf instruction at the range or the practice tee, keeping the six-foot distancing rule is a breeze.
The facilities can operate just like golf courses. Golfers call or e-mail the range, get a tee time, pay by credit card, stay in their cars until informed their bay is ready. Each player must be limited time-wise, but that’s easy enough.
Pro shops? One employee inside at a time, one customer allowed in at a time.
Lots of people have been unnecessarily affected in a negative way what I feel is a ridiculous stance on this issue. Opening up golf courses but not the driving ranges and practice tees is absurd.
Driving ranges are an excellent employment situation for teenagers, collegians, retirees and those trying to break into the golf business.
Also hit hard are the PGA professionals, many of whom rely on their lessons to keep up on their mortgage and car payments.
When one considers all the other recreational options that have been opened up this week by the state’s Stage 1 lifting of restrictions, golf ranges and golf course practice tees should be included. Yacht and boat clubs are now open and functioning, but not golf course clubhouses, snack bars and pro shops? Disgraceful.
Phase 2 is not scheduled to begin for another 10 days at least? Abominable. All this fantastic May sunshine notwithstanding, Massachusetts golf leaders who convinced Baker and the Advisory Board to open golf courses for May 7 should be banging on Baker’s office door at the State House to get the rest of the game’s business up and running.
Hope you are reading this, Jesse Menachem of Mass Golf, Mike Higgins of the New England PGA, Don Hearn of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of New England and Peabody native Jennifer O’Connor of the New England Golf Course Owners Association, and all interested members of the Alliance of Massachusetts Golf Organizations (AMGO).
###
Based on the way Tom Brady played the first six holes in the made-for-TV match with Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning, I had two thoughts: 1) Tom, don’t give up your day job, and 2) If he plays like that doing his day job for the Bucs this fall, they won’t win a game. Then the NFL’s GOAT holed his approach shot on seven, sank a 17-foot birdie putt on No. 11 for his team’s first hole win and the ol’ boy was back on track with partner Mickelson. Brady played quite steady the rest of the way.
When the teams played scotch the back nine, it brought back fond memories of two of the proudest days in my modest competitive golf life. I was the amateur partner to local legend Paul Barkhouse on one occasion and to brother Mark on the other. In both instances we won the NEPGA Pro-Press tourney, both held at Ferncroft in bone-chilling late April conditions using the same selected drive/alternate shot format. Your agent, a shaky 20-handicap most of his life, played like a 5 ‘cap those two days; accomplishments I shall never forget ... We mourn the passing of Marye Esther Buckley.
###
Word should reach us soon whether reigning Massachusetts Amateur champ Steven DiLisio of Salem CC and Swampscott will return to Duke University for a post-graduate year of NCAA eligibility after his spring senior season was wiped out by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is expected the former St. John’s Prep star will get the thumbs up. If not, he will likely turn pro immediately. Stay tuned. The NCAA’s decision will obviously have a direct impact on whether DiLisio defends his Amateur title in mid-July at Kittansett.
###
Author and historian Gary Larrabee has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than 50 years.