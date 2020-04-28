Golf has been very good to Paul Kelley, Sr.
The godfather of Boston radio sports marketing and sales, Kelley and wife Leah have enjoyed 55 years of membership at Salem Country Club. That followed a nice stint as one of a zillion low-handicappers at United Shoe (now Beverly Golf & Tennis). He is also the author of two holes in one and has shot his age twice at Salem, when 77 and 79.
But as proud as he is of his decades as a respected amateur competitor, the Beverly native and long time Gloucester resident Kelley is prouder of the legacy he created being responsible for delivering via the airwaves Greater Boston championship golf to the masses.
It all started with his production of radio reports from Salem Country Club during the historic 1970 Massachusetts Open. That was the year the Bay State’s favorite golfing son, Paul Harney, and 56-year-old Jim Browning tied for the title with record-high 54-hole scores of 221, five over par, influenced by miserable, rainy weather during the 36-hole, second-day wrap up.
Their 18-hole playoff three days later under sunny playing conditions drew a record Massachusetts Open gallery of 3,500 and produced a competitive course record 65 from Harney and an 11-stroke victory. Kelley was there each day producing the radio reports, delivered by Vin Maloney, for WHDH, 850-AM.
“It wasn’t a Red Sox broadcast,” says Kelley, who was marketing director for WHDH’s Red Sox radio network for 15 years, “but it was mighty exciting work. The tight finish on Tuesday, then Paul’s fantastic round in the playoff, ideal timing to begin future golf on radio.”
During the same time frame Kelley, who with Leah raised their family in Wenham, was trailblazing his way behind the scenes into the hearts of sports fans from Providence to Presque Isle with Bruins, Celtics and Red Sox networks he created while at WHDH.
When WHDH-TV, Channel 5, and WHDH radio changed ownership in the mid-1970s, Kelley saw the golden opportunity to form his own production/consulting firm Kelley Communications, which became THE radio sports production powerhouse in New England.
Kelley Communications won the radio rights for Harvard, Boston College, Notre Dame (New England) and Holy Cross football and basketball.
At the same time, Kelley never missed an opportunity to secure radio rights to major golf championships in the region.
“I felt that securing broadcast rights to these great sports franchises, pro and college, made sense,” he said.
In addition to delivering radio reports for many years from the PGA Tour’s annual stop at Pleasant Valley, Kelley Communications secured rights to broadcast radio reports from the 1984 U.S. Women’s Open and 2001 Senior Open from his home club, Salem. With his network in place and permission from the USGA and PGA, Kelley Communications provided radio network updates from the 1988 U.S. Open and 1999 Ryder Cup from The Country Club in Brookline, respectively.
He also signed two of New England’s greatest players, Pat Bradley and Brad Faxon, to deliver golf tips on weekends on another large regional network.
“It was so interesting covering these historic golf competitions and then setting up a unique in-season golf instruction format with all-time top players like Pat and Brad,” says Kelley.
I’m proud to have given Brad his first break in electronic media,” says Kelley, 88, who now lives in Topsfield with Leah, his wife of 64 years. “Look where Brad is now; a lead analyst on Fox-TV’s broadcasts of USGA championships. As you can see, in the bigger picture, golf grew into a major element of the Kelley Communications business.”
When the Red Sox radio rights moved to WMEX (1510 AM, soon changed to WITS), Kelley was a major player in the station’s transformation to a talk and sports dominator in the Boston market.
The station became 24-hour talk, much of it sports, led by Hub radio icons Jerry Williams and Avi Nelson. Kelley also hired Pat Whitley, then a nationally known program manager.
“This was a time when Boston sports took off,” Kelley recalled. “All four Boston teams were annual title contenders, an opportune time to go ‘All Sports.’ We brought in Glenn Ordway from WMLO in Danvers and he thrived, as did Mike Lynch before moving to channel 5 and gaining legendary status. Another hire was Dan Davis at WHDH (now at ESPN radio), plus sportswriting stars Cliff Keane and Larry Claflin for the Cliff & Claf show.”
Always civic minded, Paul found time outside his firm to help friend and Commodore Restaurant owner Mike Frangos start up in 1970 the Commodore Open charity golf tournament at Far Corner to benefit the North Shore Arc. This is the longest running one-day charity golf event in New England. The event, now on a long-term run at fabled Myopia, has raised nearly $3 million for the Danvers-based North Shore Arc. Paul, who won the low gross prize on two occasions, served on the tournament committee for 25 years and was responsible for delivering the inimitable Jess Cain as emcee for the dinner portion for many years.
In 1999 Kelley was award the prestigious “Henrietta Aladiem Award” for outstanding service and dedication to the Lupus Foundation.
A decorated Air Force veteran of the Korean War and long-time jazz buff, Kelley is a vibraphone player in the popular 18-piece dance band “The Golden Echos” and proud to be an honorary member of the world famous “Les Brown and his Band of Renown.”
Remarkably Kelley, whose son Paul Jr. has also enjoyed a successful career in sports radio sales in Greater and Boston and currently in southwest Florida, has not yet been elected to the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Maybe in 2020.
###
MassGolf has announced the cancellation of its second major tournament due to the pandemic — the 111th Massachusetts Open, set for Taconic in Williamstown June 15-17. The Men’s Fourball championship had earlier been canceled. The next major events in jeopardy are the Men’s and Women’s Amateurs, the latter set for Essex August 11 to 14, the former at Kittansett July 13-17.
But, of course, first we must all get back on the golf course period, no sure thing for May. Governor Baker makes that call by May 7.
Get well wishes go out to legendary Masconomet Regional golf coach Roger Lauzon ... We mourn the passing of Steve Prochniak, Bob LaChance and Margaret Wischusen.
Gary Larrabee, an author of 10 books on local and regional country club golf history, has been writing about the game since 1970.