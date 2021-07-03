Reading The Greens golf column: Daly, Dully experience different fates at Mass. Amateur qualifier

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.