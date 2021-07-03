Reading The Greens golf column: Daly, Dully experience different fates at Mass. Amateur qualifier

Every round of golf is an adventure, whether you are Bryson DeChambeau or Harry Hacker; whether you are navigating nine holes or 18; whether you are playing Essex County Club or Olde Salem Greens.
Two compelling case in points occurred at last week’s qualifying round at Vesper Country Club for the 113th Massachusetts Amateur, set for Brae Burn in Newton July 12-16. Salem’s Ryan Daly and Kernwood’s Sean Dully experienced adventures they rarely encounter — Daly’s with a happy ending, Dully’s with a bittersweet finish.
First, consider Daly’s round as a member of the very first group off the No.1 tee at 7:30 a.m. The rising senior captain of the Bentley University golf team, Daly snap-hooked his drive on the short par-4 first hole and barely avoided landing in a water hazard. Instead he scrambled and made par. But after making bogey on No. 3 he mis-clubbed on the par-3 fourth hole, took an unplayable and was happy to 2-putt from 45 feet for a double-bogey five.
“I figured I better make birdie on the next hole, an uphill par-5, or I’ll consider the rest of the round a walk in the park (translation: a lost cause),” recalled the 21-year-old Daly.
With father Kevin, the long-time club champ at Salem and coach of the Salem State golf team caddying for him, Ryan received important advice.
“My father just said there was a long way to go to the 18th green, so shake those bad holes off and start fresh,” Ryan revealed. “So I changed balls to get rid of the bad mojo and hoped for the best.”
Daly proceeded to make birdie on the fifth hole, keyed by a perfect drive, then another with a sleek 4-iron approach to 14 feet on No. 9. That was the only birdie on the ninth hole all day, as it turned out.
Daly was back in business.
“I was back close to par, so I knew I had a chance starting the back nine,” Ryan said. “But the scores have been so low in these qualifiers in recent years, I figured I had to be around par to move on.”
He was right. Daly birdied Nos. 12 (a 40-foot putt) and 18 (from 10 feet) to finish at level 72, tied for fifth with Matt Vaughn of Charles River. Two players shot 73 and one player shot 74 to complete the qualifying group of nine. Four players shared medalist honors at 71, including Daly’s playing partner, Mark O’Sullivan of Framingham, who was three under par after seven.
Bottom line: Daly had qualified for the big show at Brae Burn for the first time in four tries.
“It was a lot more fun that stressful, thanks to my father being on the bag and that birdie I got on the fifth,” said Daly, who caddies and works part time at Belmont CC.
It was a different story for Dully, 17, son of the popular Kernwood head pro who is spending the summer with his dad and family in Salem before returning to the family’s winter home in August in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., to begin his senior year of high school.
Dully got off to the kind of start at Vesper — a classic Donald Ross layout that sits on Tings Island in the midst of the Merrimack River — that most golfers will never enjoy and can only dream about. Though he’s accustomed to strong starts in competition, even he was pleasantly surprised to be four under par after six holes.
“I tend to play my best in the early going of a round. “Not sure why, but it happens,” unlike most golfers who need to get warmed up for a few holes before playing their best, said Daly. “On this day I was only thinking about making as many pars as possible and hoping that would be good enough.”
He did far better from the very outset, parring the first two holes before making birdie on No. 3 (9 iron to 2 feet) and an eagle on No. 5 ,when his 225-yard second shot stopped six inches from the cup. When he made birdie on No. 6 from 20 feet, he was four under par.
“It was an exciting start, but I tried to keep calm about it,” Dully said.
The golfing gods are a fickle lot, however, and Dully cooled off immediately to the tune of seven bogeys in a row.
“It was a combination of one bad shot here and one bad putt there,” Dully reflected. “Nothing very bad, but nothing very good either. I knew I needed to make some birdies down the stretch to get back close to par.”
He made one on 15, from 20 feet, but a bogey on 17 negated that.
Still, it was a unique experience for Dully, one that during the first six holes reminded him of his potential.
“I’ve learned everything about the game from my father,” Sean said. “The swing, the mental aspects, the way we must always respect the game and my fellow competitors. What he is accomplished as a PGA professional and a player is remarkable. I’m the next generation. I love the game like he does.”
Dully would like to follow in his father’s footsteps as a club professional after he attends college, hopefully Keiser College of Golf and Sport Management.
This past Monday (June 28) was a win-win for the Dully men. Frank Dully won the NEPGA Senior-Junior title with Eric Barlow of Winchester for the second time in four years, combining for an eight-under 64 at Alpine in Cranston, R.I. The Bass Rocks pair of Todd Scarafoni and Jake Kramer were second with 65.
Sean was co-medalist with Evan Buddenhagen of Essex with 73s at qualifying at Bear Hill for the Massachusetts Junior, set for Indian Pond August 2-5. Colin Richmond of Ould Newbury advanced with 75, as did Evan’s brother Miles with 77.
One other local has qualified for the Mass. Amateur: Alec Hurd of Bass Rocks with a 75 at Wellesley ... After finishing tied for 19th two weeks ago at the Palmetto Championship, Rob Oppenheim missed the cut last weekend at The Travelers, scoring +1 when it took -2 to make the 36-hole cut ... We mourn the passing of Sheila Cranney.
Reading The Greens author Gary Larrabee, a former Salem News sportswriter (1971-95), has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than 50 years.