Reading The Greens golf column: Revisiting 'The Green and Gold Coast' 20 years later 

I had already published two volumes of North Shore golf history — for Salem Country Club in 1995 and for Wenham CC in 1999 — when I was introduced to local publisher/historian Webster Bull by my recent employer, insurance executive Brian McCarthy, a Salem CC member.
Webster, who ran Beverly-based Memoirs Unlimited/Commonwealth Editions, had recently gotten the golf bug, was aware of my golf writing background, thanks to my 25-year stint as a sportswriter and golf editor of The Salem News, and was interested in my future plans after leaving my corporate PR gig with McCarthy.
Talk about great timing. In a matter of days after we met, we began a project that would produce my crowning achievement as a golf historian/author and propel me into several other similar projects spanning the next two decades.
It was ‘The Green and Gold Coast: The History of Golf on Boston’s North Shore, 1893-2001’ (thanks for the title, Webster). We’d have it ready for the 2001 golf season, especially for sale at the 2001 U.S. Senior Open slated for late June at Salem Country Club.
This was in January 2000 when we committed to the project. It would be a challenge getting this book researched, written, printed, hard-covered, and jacketed by spring 2001, our ideal goal. But thanks to the work of graphic designer Jill Feron, our printer in South Korea, and the research resources of The Salem News and executive sports editor Phil Stacey, we pulled it off.
Seeking to make a splash with the book’s unveiling, Bull wished to conduct a book launch tied in with the start of the golf season, nearly two months before the U.S. Senior Open. I was thrilled with the concept and asked Neil St. John (“Ted”) Raymond, the successful Boston developer, Ipswich resident and Myopia polo player, if we could work out an arrangement.
Raymond had recently begun his ambitious Turner Hill golf/residential project on the former Rice Estate on the west side of his hometown. I asked him if we could hold our book launch for 200 members of the North Shore and Greater Boston golf community, most of them featured in The Green and Gold Coast (TG&GC), on the Turner Hill property, with the Rice Mansion as the focal point. In return, he would get a priceless amount of exposure for his new private club and real estate venture.
Raymond loved the idea, and the result was a glorious April 19 afternoon at Turner Hill for the launch. Chief among those in attendance were many of what we acclaimed in the volume as ““The Golden Hundred” — 100 men and women who have represented North Shore golf with distinction in the region and beyond.”
The five top honorees were Bill Flynn at No. 1, Donald Ross (represented by great grandson Alex Ross Shapiro) at No. 2, Margaret Curtis at No. 3, Anne Marie Tobin at No. 4 and Charles Volpone checking in at No. 5.
In addition to the book launch, The Green and Gold Coast got additional attention with superb exposure in the early going thanks to a multi-part countdown series in The Salem News on “The Golden Hundred.”
The project never would have gotten off the ground without an up-front investment from eight angels, all of whom were paid back in full once we sold out the 6,500-copy first edition. I shall always be in their debt: the late Dr. Tom Lapine, the late Lionel “Beaver” Pelletier, the late Jim Deveney (the first to buy in, for $10,000, which made the rest of the fundraising relatively easy), Ed Shotwell, Fred Mosely, Mark Bavaro, Rich Bane and Ted Carangelo.
Over the years I’ve grown fonder and fonder of this project, not only for the amazing depth of North Shore golf history we amassed between the covers but also because of the astounding places where the book has landed since its publication. I have received correspondence from owners of the book from all four corners of the United States; it’s remarkable how books travel.
Secondly, this book served as a springboard for three other collaborations with the extraordinarily talented Bull.
This was the first of our four book projects for which he served as editor/publisher. Those that followed were first class books for Winchester Country Club (2002), Beverly Hospital/Northeast Heath System (2005) and St. John’s Preparatory School (2007). Bull and I also teamed up to pitch successfully for a 200-year anniversary book for Massachusetts General Hospital (2011).
But I stepped aside when I was commissioned to write histories for Bishop Fenwick High School (2009), Long Meadow Country Club (2009), Nashawtuc Country Club (2010) and Wellesley CC (2011). Bull delivered that masterpiece for MGH with the assistance of daughter Martha.
Most recently I’ve written histories for Kernwood (2014), Rockport (2015) and Charles River (2021, in process) and I created a “looking back” mini-book called Sensation at Salem: The Legendary Babe Zaharias’s Historic 1954 U.S. Open Victory. All keyed, I believe, by The Green and Gold Coast’s success, now 20 years old.
Maybe it will be time to deliver a 25-year addendum to TG&GC in a few years.
Congratulations to Golf Director/GM Peter Hood and President Garth Cumberlidge and the entire membership for staging a delightful 125-year gala dinner at Bass Rocks Golf Club on August 20. First class all the way, which is what Bass Rocks has turned into since the golf course was upgraded big time. It continues to be maintained beautifully by Chris Donato and his team, and with the construction of a new clubhouse and pro shop, it’s been a rewarding investment by the membership.
Tough go for our two locals at the 66th USGA Senior Amateur at the Country Club of Detroit. Frank Vana, Jr. of Ferncroft and Boxford shot 150 and missed the cut by two shots for match play, while Mike McKenna of Far Corner and Danvers shot 152 ... Rob Oppenheim needs a top-10 finish this weekend at the third and final Korn Ferry playoff tourney in Newburgh, Ind. after missing the cut last weekend in Columbus, to have a chance of regaining his PGA Tour card ... Congrats to Kyle Vincze of Turner Hill for shooting a nifty 69 at The Ranch and qualifying for the USGA Mid-Amateur set for Sept. 25-30 at Miacomet and Sankaty Head on Nantucket ... Ditto for Beverly Golf & Tennis Club women’s club champs Lauren O’Brien, Dee Woodward, Phyllis Leblanc and Mary Berman ... Also to Charles Johnson of Meadow Brook, former Masco ace, for carding a 71 and Thomson’s Doug DeCaprio a 73 in qualifying for the Massachusetts Senior Amateur. They play at Pocasset the end of September.
Belated congrats to some Tedesco champions: Hunter Stone broke Brad Tufts’ hold on the men’s championship, while Billy Cunningham won the senior title and Matt Sachar and Brian Denham captured the Tedesco Invitation Fourball ... More kudos: to Salem member George Demeritt, a rules official for Mass Golf, for producing a wonderfully informative four-page brochure titled “New Rules of Golf You Need to Know.” It features common situations golfers face, penalties they will suffer, and seven tips to never forget when playing a round.
Gary Larrabee, a sportswriter for The Salem News from 1971-95, has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than 50 years.