Records broken in 2019 Lone Gull 10k.

Louis Serafini and Molly Seidel set new race records in victory at the 13th annual Lone Gull 10K on Sunday in Gloucester.
The run along the Back Shore starts and finishes at Good Harbor Beach serves as the USA Track and Field - New England Championship. The race, which is organized by the Children’s Center for Communication/Beverly School for the Deaf, saw 883 runners cross the finish line.
Serafini, a Somerville resident representing Tracksmith, ran 29:35 to better the year-old course record by 4 seconds.
The Boston College alumnus was among a pack of five runners who had put a gap on the rest of the field in the first half mile and moved to the front after mid-way. By five miles, his lead was approaching a minute and he cruised to the Good Harbor parking lot with a 45 second margin over runner-up Sean O’Connor of West Hartford, CT.
This was the champ’s third consecutive New England title this summer, having won both the 5-mile and 10-Mile championships in August, both in record times as well. He’s pointing his training toward the Chicago Marathon where he hopes to achieve the US Olympic Trials qualifying standard.
A member of the Saucony Freedom team, Seidel had an even larger margin by the finish, as her record time of 33:42 was good for a 2-plus minute cushion over Jaclyn Solimine of Haverhill. The four-time NCAA track and cross country champion while at Notre Dame lives in Watertown.
Carrie Parsi of Gloucester won the women’s age 70-and-over division; the 80 year old returned to racing after a series of injuries in recent years and clocked 59:10.
Top Gloucester finishers were Tyler Bissel, 220th in 41:04, and Jan Boland, 425th in 49:05.
Led by Serafini, Tracksmith scored the men’s team title over the Boston Athletic Association in a 19 club field. The two clubs switched positions in the woemn’s standings where 16 clubs fielded a team.
13th Annual Lone Gull 10k Results
Men
Name Age City/Town Time
1. Louis Serafini 28 Somerville 29:35
2. Sean O’Connor 22 West Hartford, Ct. 30:20
3. Patrick Gregory 24 Brookline 30:35
4. Tyler Andrews 29 Cambridge 30:42
5. Eric Ashe 31 Boston 30:43
6. Brian Harvey 32 Cambridge 30:47
7. Ruben Sanca 32 Andover 30:56
8. Adam Malek 31 Providence, RI 30:57
9. David Melly 26 Brighton 31:08
10. Henry Sterling 28 Providence, RI 31:12
Women
Name Age City/Town Time
1. Molly Seidel 25 Boston 33:40
2. Jaclyn Solimine 24 Haverhill 35:11
3. Allie Hackett 24 Boston 35:15
4. Michaela Hackett 24 Boston 35:38
5. Veronica Graziano 32 Somerville 35:40
6. Kim Bolick 26 Arlington 36:13
7. Kerri Leonhardt 30 Boston 36:20
8. Kasie Enman 40 Huntington, Vt. 36:32
9. Katie Edwards 28 Cambridge 36:45
10. Laura Paulsen 30 Brookline 36:49
