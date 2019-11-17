Manchester Essex head football coach Jeff Hutton could only tip his cap to Greater Lawrence after Friday’s Division 7 North Final.
The Hornets came to play, and didn’t make many mistakes, but they could not handle the talent and toughness from the visiting Reggies.
Led by an otherworldly performance from quarterback Shamil Diaz, who ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns, threw for a touchdown and had an interception, No. 2 Greater Lawrence rolled to a 42-6 win over No. 1 Manchester Essex at Hyland Field.
The sectional title was the first for Greater Lawrence (7-3) in the current playoff system, which debuted in 2013.
“We tried everything we could at practice this week to simulate even half of what Diaz brings,” Hutton said. “We just can’t do a player like that justice. (Greater Lawrence) will do well in the next round, that’s a very good team. I don’t know if the South Section has an athlete like (Diaz).”
After a scoreless first, the Reggies got on the board early in the second on an 8-yard run from Diaz, which capped off a seven-play, 68-yard drive to make it 7-0.
After forcing a three-and-out, Diaz went to work again, finding running room behind an impressive performance from his offensive line. He finished off the next drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Alves on a swing pass to make it 13-0.
The Reggies put the game away later in the second frame by tacking on two more touchdowns before halftime.
After the defense turned the ball over on downs at the 34, Diaz raced 66 yards for another score. He then intercepted a pass on the ensuing Manchester Essex drive and finished off the Greater Lawrence drive with a 10-yard touchdown to make it 28-0 at the half.
Diaz had 181 yards on the ground at the break and only played one series in the second half.
Greater Lawrence head coach Tony Sarkis was quick to credit Diaz and the play of his line, which dominated despite a size disadvantage.
“When (Diaz) finds a hole he’s tough to stop,” Sarkis said. “(Manchester Essex) has a big and tough offensive line and we challenged the linemen this week. They did a great job.”
Hutton also credited the Reggies front line.
“We had the size advantage,” Hutton said. “But you can’t teach speed. They were fast even up front and they were tough.”
Greater Lawrence came out in the second half and scored right away once again. This time Franklyn Espinal got in on the action with a three-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 35-0.
Maleek DeJesus did a lot of the work in that drive. He put together a big day for himself running the football, finishing with 133 yards on 18 carries.
“We complemented (Diaz) well tonight and that was huge,” Sarkis said. “Maleek ran tough, Franklyn Espinal had a good game. We were able to throw a little. It was a complete team effort.”
Manchester Essex got on the board late in the third when quarterback Will Levendusky hit Tristan Nowak for a 30-yard score. But Greater Lawrence capped off the scoring late in the fourth on a Tiago Fernandez touchdown run to make it 42-6.
Greater Lawrence will now take on south champ Abington in the Division 7 State Semifinals next week at a date and time to be announced. Manchester Essex finishes up the season on Thanksgiving morning at Georgetown.
“This was a tough one tonight but we have one more big one to go,” Hutton said, whose Hornets are 7-2. “It didn’t go our way but I’m very proud of the situation the team put themselves in. We have a chance to win eight games and we got to the sectional finals for the first time.”
