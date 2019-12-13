The Gloucester boys basketball team made one of the deepest state tournament runs in program history a season ago, reaching the sectional semifinals for just the second time.
As is usually the case after a historic season, the Fishermen were hit hard by graduation, and have a new look to the starting lineup in 2019-20.
There is one very familiar face returning to the team's starting lineup, however, in reigning Northeastern Conference South MVP Marcus Montagnino, a senior big man who averaged 19 points and over 10 rebounds per game a season ago.
"It's Marcus and a whole bunch of new guys in there this season," Fishermen head coach Khris Silveria said. "Right now we're trying to teach the entire playbook. Put in as much as we can before we open up on Friday."
The program may be young, but it is in very good shape as 55 kids showed up on the first day of tryouts, giving the Fishermen a varsity and two sub-varsity teams this winter.
Montagnino has been a starter since his freshman season and has a shot to reach 1,000 career points this season.
"We're expecting him to see a lot of double teams," Silveria said. "But he's such a complete player that he can handle it. He spent a lot of time in the gym during the offseason and he's added to his game."
Gloucester's lone captain is joined in the starting lineup by a trio of sophomores that have shown some serious potential.
Zak Oliver will start at shooting guard and has shown some serious improvements in the early stages of the preseason according to Silveria. Oliver, who averaged just over four points per game coming off the bench as a freshman, will play the role vacated by his brother Ben, a senior on last year's team who set the program's career three-point record.
"Zak has looked great in the preseason, it was clear from the first tryout that he got a lot better from last season," Silveria said. "He's hitting shots from the outside and going to the hole."
Jack Patten will be starting at point guard and he saw some action off the bench down the stretch last season. Byron Thomas will get the start on the wing and Silveria praised him for his defense.
Senior Ben Renales rounds out the starting lineup. He missed last season with an injury but has stepped in at the power forward spot. Fellow senior Sam Ciolino will be the team's sixth man as he has the length and athleticism to play inside and out.
The Fishermen have a new-look conference schedule too in the NEC North Division with Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead, Peabody and Swampscott. They open up the season on the road Friday against Marblehead.
"That should be a good test for us," Silveria said. "Our kids saw them in the summer league and they're big and strong. It's turning out like the conference is going to be pretty solid from top to bottom. There are good teams in the North and South so we will be battle tested."
Gloucester boys basketball at a glance
Last Year's Record: 16-7 (lost to Belmont in Division 2 North Semifinals)
Head coach: Khris Silveria (4th season)
Captain: Marcus Montagnino, Sr., F/C.
Key Returning Players: Zak Oliver, Soph., G.
Strengths: Marcus Montagnino is back after earning the NEC South MVP award last winter.
Concerns: The Fishermen have a lot of young players in new roles this season.
Coach's Outlook: "We have a lot of new starters but we're looking to be competitive against everyone. For the first time ever we had 55 kids try out so that's a great sign for the sport. We are looking to get better every game, have the older kids help out the young kids and ultimately the main goal is to make the tournament."
Season Opener: Friday at Marblehead (7 p.m.)
