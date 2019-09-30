Resilient Fishermen

Through the first 35 minutes of Monday’s boys soccer match, it did not look like it was going to be Gloucester’s night.
The Fishermen trailed by three goals to a Malden team tha was dominating the pace of play with its speed and precision passing. Gloucester, however, showed off the resiliency it has been showing off all season long, quickly adding two goals before halftime and eventually earning a 3-3 draw at Newell Stadium.
“We didn’t have the technical ability they did so we had to outwork them, out defend them and counter attack,” said Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto, whose team moves to 5-1-2 on the season. “We fought back to get a point against a talented team.”
Momentum was completely in Malden’s favor with a 3-0 lead in the last five minutes of the first half until Kayky Barbosa gave the Fishermen some momentum when he stole the ball from a Malden back and went in all alone to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Three minutes later it was a one goal game as Robert Mugabe, playing his first game of the season after missing the first seven with an injury, found the back of the net to cut the Malden lead to 3-2 at the break.
“Robert’s presence was felt right away,” Marnoto said. “That was a big goal right before the half.”
Gloucester came out and played its best sustained soccer of the night in the first 18 minutes of the second half, which culminated with the tying goal from Anthony Suazo after a rush down the right wing, his 17th goal of the season.
The final 20 minutes were tense for the Fishermen as Malden ramped up the pressure in an attempt to get the game winning goal. Gloucester goal keeper Max Sperry, however, was up to the task. Sperry made eight stops in the final 20 minutes, most of them highly difficult including a dive to his right to snatch a perfectly placed shot in the final two minutes and multiple breakaway bids.
“Max was definitely the player of the game today, he salvaged this tie for us,” Marnoto said. “We have been giving up too many breakaways and he stopped about five of them.”
Gloucester has played a lot of good teams in the first eight games of the season, and it plays another good one on Wednesday night as Lynn Classical visits Newell Stadium (6:30 p.m.). The Rams enter at 8-3 and lead the Northeastern Conference South Division.
“Lynn Classical is a team that’s a lot like Malden, very technical,” Marnoto said. “We have to sort some things out to prevent these breakaways but we have some ideas for how to do it.”
