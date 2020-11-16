Return to the Pitch

Heading into Friday night’s home game against Peabody, the Gloucester boys soccer team last took the field on Tuesday, October 27, a win over Salem at Newell Stadium.
After the Salem win, the team’s next four games were postponed for various reasons and the team went 16 days without a game. Gloucester is now back for the stretch run of its season with five games in eight days to finish up the year.
The Fishermen returned to action on Friday night with a 2-1 loss at home against Peabody but bounced back on Sunday with a 5-2 win at Saugus. With the weekend split, Gloucester is now 5-2 on the season with three games remaining at home against Danvers on Tuesday (6 p.m.), at home against Swampscott on Wednesday (4 p.m.) and at home against Saugus again on Friday (6 p.m.).
In last Friday’s game at Newell, the Fishermen and Tanners were tied at one heading into the fourth and final frame with Peabody getting the game winner late.
In Sunday’s road win, Gloucester raced out to a 3-2 lead at the break and then put the Sachems away with two more goals in the second half.
The Fishermen now turn their attention to Danvers, a team they beat 3-2 earlier in the season in a game where each team dominated a half of play.