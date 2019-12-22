Rockport's Commonwealth Athletic Conference hockey clash with Essex Tech Saturday night at the Talbot Rink had a fitting result.
The visiting Hawks and the host Vikings traded spurts of momentum and scoring chances over the entire 45 minutes of play, which eventually ended in a 2-2 draw.
"It was pretty even and both teams controlled the play at different times," said first-year Essex Tech head coach Mark Leonard, whose team moves to 1-0-1. "I thought we played well enough to get the point, but Rockport deserved the point, too. It was a good game."
It was a bit of a clash of styles as Essex Tech had the speed advantage while Rockport (1-2-1) relied more on its defensive technique and forecheck to create chances.
Vikings head coach Kyle Nelson praised his team's defensive effort.
"It all starts in the defensive zone for us," he said. "We kept our structure, which helped contain their speed, and we blocked a lot of shots. That led to a few odd-man rushes."
The Vikings opened up the scoring 5:49 into the opening frame when A.J. Curcuru put in a wrist shot from the slot on a pass from Will Pollock on the left wall.
That 1-0 lead held until early in the second frame. After Rockport was hit with an interference penalty, Essex Tech went on the power play and converted in the first 11 seconds as sophomore David Egan scored on the power play from a tough angle to make it 1-1.
The Hawks took the lead 84 seconds later when junior Cam Cannizzaro scored with a backhand shot on a partial breakaway to make it 2-1.
"We had the momentum there for a while," Leonard said. "That was a nice goal from David Egan; he has soft hands and creates a lot of chances. Then we scored again and we were playing well, but Rockport came back and skated hard."
With just over three minutes to go in the second period and on the penalty kill, Rockport tied the score as Rowan Silva banked a bass off the right boards that sprung Andrew Guelli on the breakaway. Guelli scored on a shot high glove side to make it 2-2.
"We were preaching on the bench after they took the lead that it's over and done with, but the next one has to be us," Nelson said. "We stayed hard on the puck and when we got the chance we capitalized. It was a nice pass and a nice goal."
The third period saw both teams clamp down defensively the there were only a combined six shots on goal.
Rockport is right back in action on Monday at North Reading (1 p.m.).
Rockport 2, Essex Tech 2
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Essex Tech 0 2 0| 2
Rockport 1 1 0| 2
1st Period: R, A.J. Curcuru (Will Pollock) 5:49.
2nd Period: ET, David Egan (Chris Grout) ppg, :53; ET, Cam Cannizzaro (Nick LaConte) 2:17; R, Andrew Guelli (Rowan Silva) shg, 11:54.
3rd Period: No scoring.
Saves: ET, Jared McLaughlin 15; R, Cal Twombly 19.
Records: ET, 1-0-1; R, 1-2-1.
