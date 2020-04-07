Editor's Note: The Gloucester Daily Times's All Decade Team series has returned for baseball softball and lacrosse, which will run over the next two weeks and recognize each program's best players from 2011-2020.
The Rockport baseball team continued to be a rock solid presence in the Cape Ann League over the course of the last decade. The Vikings made the postseason four times and peaked in 2017 with a trip to the Division 4 North semifinals.
The Vikings had a wealth of strong arms over the last 10 seasons and several potent hitters that could give the elite pitching in the Cape Ann League fits.
Here's a look at Rockport's top baseball players of the decade.
Brett Bouchie (2018)- Bouchie's speed made a dynamic player both at the plate and in the field. Rockport has a gigantic centerfield, especially the gap in left center, and he covered an incredible amount of ground, making home runs in parks with a fence look like routine fly balls at Evans Field. At the plate he was great at getting on base and a master at advancing once he got on, using his speed to steal bases or take an extra base on a base knock.
Conor Douglass (2013)- A versatile athlete who could play both the infield and outfield, eventually settling in center field as a senior, Douglass was another two-way standout. At the plate, the left handed hitting Douglass was a prototypical top of the order hitter who could get on base in many ways and find ways to score with his speed, which led to a lot of runs scored. Defensively he was a standout in the outfield with great speed and a strong throwing arm.
Jameson Kamm (2017)- A slick fielding second baseman, Kamm had great range at the position and could make plays going from his right and his left. He also had a strong arm and quick feet, which made him incredibly efficient on double-play situations. At the plate he was another strong top of the order presence that excelled when it came to getting on base. He was also a great small ball player that could bunt for for a sacrifice and a hit.
Conor Kuykendall (2015)- A four-year varsity player, Kuykendall had a quick glove at third base and was potent on the mound. Although he did not have a fastball to blow opponents away, Kuykendall could throw multiple pitches for strikes and he was a top of the rotation pitcher for Rockport in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. At third base he had a quick glove and a great throwing arm to protect the line. He was also a reliable run producer at the dish.
Derek MacDowell (2011)- A power pitcher and power hitter, MacDowell gave the Cape Ann League fits in his senior year. On the mound, MacDowell was equipped with a heavy fastball and more than formidable off-speed stuff to counter it. At the plate, he is a player that could have racked up some serious home run numbers if he did not play at Evans Field, which has a spacious left field. He could clean out the inside corner and always seemed to make solid contact.
Tucker Meredith (2013)- A true workhorse pitcher, Meredith was Rockport's staff ace from his sophomore year on and he delivered results every season. A two-time first team All Cape Ann League right hander with a no hitter to his name, Meredith flat out knew how to pitch as he could throw all of his pitches in any count and had the control to work all over the strike zone. He was also a very good corner infielder and a potent middle of the order bat.
Kyle Nelson (2015)- Nelson played a bunch of positions in his high school career, eventually settling in as the team's starting catcher as a senior in 2015. He was a rock behind the plate who did not allow many passed balls and wild pitches. He also had the throwing arm to keep baserunners at bay. At the plate, Nelson had a great line drive swing that saw him smoke line drives from gap to gap and he was a key run producer in the middle of the Vikings' lineup.
James Parisi (2017)- A crafty left handed pitcher and slick fielding first baseman, Parisi made an impact at both positions. On the mound, his 12-6 curveball had the Cape Ann League perplexed as he had great command of it and he expertly mixed in his other pitches to keep hitters off balance. His defense was top notch and he was also a big bat in the middle of the lineup that could hit for average and he had some power when the situation called for it.
Hadden Roller (2017)- Roller's game was defense, and he was as good a shortstop as you'll find in the Cape Ann League. Roller had the range to make plays up the middle and in the hole and he also had the throwing arm to make plays deep to his right. He was also great at charging balls and always seemed to throw a strike to first base, even after plays that took him out of position to make a throw. Opponents had to hit it really hard to get one past him on the left side of the infield.
Danny Ryan (2017)- Quite possibly Rockport's best player to hit the diamond in the last 10 seasons, Ryan was elite on the mound and at the plate. The 2017 Cape Ann League Player of the Year was Rockport's staff ace for his final three seasons and he was in Rockport's starting rotation since his eighth grade year. At the plate, Ryan was a power hitter that could leave the yard at any ballpark and even gave Rockport's skate park in deep left center a scare a few times.
Stephen Ryan (2015)- A sweet swinging lefty with a slick glove, the older Ryan sibling hit many balls into the right field woods at Evans Field. Ryan had great coverage of the plate as he could also work it the other way on outside pitches. A high average hitter with above average power, he could hit in any situation. Ryan was an elite defensive first baseman who could scoop tough throws and protect the line. He was also a very good pitcher that pounded the strike zone.
Nick Scatterday (2013)- Scatterday had a great glove at second base and was also a good hitter in one of Rockport's deepest lineups this decade in 2013. Scatterday could track down any ball hit his way on the infield and he had a great throwing arm for a second baseman that saw him throw guys out on plays up the middle numerous times. At the plate, Scatterday was a high average hitter that was great at making contact and turning in productive at bats in every situation.
Caleb Tanson (2013)- A standout defensive catcher, Tanson was great at every facet of the position. He had a throwing arm that opponents did not want to test. He was also great at handling his pitching staff as he knew how to attack hitters and he excelled at blocking balls in the dirt to prevent baserunners from taking an extra base. At the plate, Tanson was a rock solid run producer and line drive hitter in the middle of the lineup.
Ethan Tanson (2017)- Tanson is the type of player that every coach wants on their team as he can play so many roles and he plays them all well. As a senior, Tanson was great at both pitcher and catcher. On the mound, he was a strike throwing machine that could keep hitters off balance with his pinpoint control. He was also a standout defensive catcher with a great arm. At the plate, the younger Tanson was a line drive hitter that could sting the ball to both gaps.
Mike Tupper (2013)- Tupper is another player that could play a lot of positions but he turned into an elite defensive shortstop in his junior and senior seasons. Quick feet and a strong throwing arm saw him handle most everything that came his way. At the plate he was also a versatile presence. Tupper could set the tempo at the top of the lineup, but he also had enough pop to hit a lot of extra base hits, which made him a key run producer as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.