CHESTNUT HILL-- The Rockport baseball team showed some serious resiliency in Monday's Division 4 North Finals at St. John's Prep.
The No. 7 Vikings trailed all game in sweltering heat that was in the high 90's and had the humidity to go along with it. The team, however, kept answering every time it looked like No. 4 St. Joseph's Prep was in control.
In the end, Rockport came up just one run shy after a seventh inning rally in a 6-5 loss at Cassidy Park.
Despite the result, head coach John Parisi was quick to credit his team, which put together the deepest postseason run in program history as Monday was Rockport's first sectional finals appearance.
"They showed so much fight, they could have packed it in down multiple runs in this kind of heat but they didn't," Parisi said. "I'm so proud of them. They really showed what they were made of and went down fighting."
St. Joseph's (9-6) looked to be in total command after a two-run rally in the fifth opened up a 6-2 lead. But the Vikings were not going away quietly.
In the top of the sixth, Rockport got a run back when Michael Murphy's single plated Will Cahill, who led off the frame with a base hit. But Rockport also ran into an out on the play as two runners got caught in between bases and both ended up on third base, which led to an out that derailed the rally.
Trailing 6-3 heading into the seventh, Rockport again mounted a rally. Leadoff hitter Jake Engel singled to open the seventh and Kyle Beal followed with a base hit two batters later to put runners on the corners with one down. Will Cahill knocked in Engel to cut the deficit to 6-4. The next batter reached on a throwing which scored Beal, but a second runner was waived home as the errant throw died in the long grass in foul territory behind the first base bag and did not go out of play. He was thrown out for the second out of the inning by the St. Joseph's first baseman. A pop up to short ended the rally and preserved a 6-5 St. Joseph's win.
"Our bats really started to come around late in the game," Parisi said. "We had some good at bats but a couple baserunning blunders hurt."
The heat was a big factor on Monday as it was the reason St. Joseph's starter James Stanislaski was pulled from the game. The senior right hander allowed two runs in five innings of work and was pitching well. But he passed out due to the heat after the fifth inning and was pulled from the game.
Sean McLaughlin earned the save in two innings of work.
After two scoreless innings to open things up, St. Joseph's got on the board in the third. After a two-out walk, Jackson Savoy delivered a RBI triple to deep right to make it 1-0. Savoy then came around to score on a Jack Bennett double and Josh Nolan followed with a single to score Bennett to give St. Joseph's a 3-0 lead.
That lead grew to 4-0 on a bizarre play in the bottom of the fourth. A two-out double deep into the gap in left center plated a run, but the St. Joseph's batter was called out for missing second base. The run, however, still counted as it scored before the runner missed second base.
"The middle of their order was tough," Parisi said. "They did a good job going with the pitch and taking what we gave them. They were all really tough outs."
Rockport cut the lead in half in the fifth when Kaidin Rapp, who led off with a walk, scored on a Jonah Koeplin groundout and later in the inning Frew Rowen doubled to the gap in right center scoring Engel to make it 4-2.
St. Joseph's, however, had another answer with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-2. All six of St. Joseph's runs came with two outs.
Engel, Rowen, Beal, Will Cahill and Jack Cahill all had two hits while Rockport saw five different players drive in a run.
Engel and Beal split time on the mound, both allowing three runs in three innings of work. Both were credited by Parisi for working through tough weather and making some clutch pitches.
"It was terrible conditions for pitchers," Parisi said. "I thought both Jake and Kyle really competed out there. They didn't have their best stuff but they left it all out there and made the pitches to keep us in it."
Division 4 North Finals
No. 4 St. Joseph's Prep 6, No. 7 Rockport 5
at Cassidy Park, Chestnut Hill
Rockport (9-10) 000 021 2| 5
St. Joseph's (9-6) 003 120 x| 6
Rockport: Engel, P/RF, 3-2-2; Rowen, SS, 4-0-2; Beal, 2B/P, 4-1-2; W. Cahill, C, 4-1-2; Guelli, CF, 4-0-0; J. Cahill, 3B, 3-0-2; Rapp, LF, 1-1-0; Murphy, RF/2B, 3-0-1; Koeplin, DH, 3-0-0. Totals, 29-5-11.
St. Joseph's: Connaughton, SS, 3-0-1; Lynch, 2B, 1-2-1; Savoy, C, 4-1-1; Bennett, 1B, 3-1-1; Nolan, CF, 2-1-2; McLaughlin, 3B/P, 3-0-1; Kavey, RF/3B, 2-1-1; Stanislaski, P, 1-0-0; Gilroy, RF, 1-0-0; Larkin, LF, 3-0-0. Totals, 23-6-8.
RBI, R; Engel, Rowen, W. Cahill, Murphy, Koeplin; SJ; Nolan 2, Connaughton, Savoy, Bennett, McLaughlin.
WP, Stanislaski; LP, Engel.
