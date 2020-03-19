Editors Note: This is the first of an eight part series recognizing the top players of the decade on each of Cape Ann's basketball and hockey teams.
Over the last 10 seasons we have seen a lot of talent come through the Rowell Gymnasium for the Rockport boys basketball program.
The smallest school in the Cape Ann League by a long shot, Rockport is at a big time disadvantage playing against Division 2 and Division 3 powers in the regular season. While the program only got the state tournament one time in the last 10 seasons, reaching the postseason in 2015, there were still plenty of individuals that could light up those larger programs.
This is the All Decade team for the Vikings, recognizing the program's top players over the last 10 seasons (2011-2020).
STARTING FIVE
Shaun Aspesi, G (2014)- A versatile guard that could play both back court positions and mold his game to the talent around him. Aspesi led the Vikings in scoring with 17 points per game as a junior in 2013. As a senior in 2014 with some shooting talent around him, he became an elite offensive facilitator in the Cape Ann League, earning a spot on the All League team. Aspesi had a great handle and he could shoot from mid range and from deep. Combine that with his passing ability and court vision and you have a player that opponents never found a way to stop.
Phil MacArthur, G (2011)- One of the best shooters to come out of the area in the last decade, MacArthur helped a stacked Vikings team reach the postseason as a junior in 2010 while averaging around 15 points per game. He took it to another level as a senior in 2011, averaging just under 20 points per game while leading the area in three-point shooting. MacArthur could sink shots from all over the three-point perimeter and also had a quick first step to keep the defense honest.
Gavyn Hillier, F/C (active)- Hillier just finished up his junior year and he's was the program's leading scorer this decade with nearly 850 points. Hillier averaged a double-double this winter for the Vikings, leading the team with 20 points per game and snatching well over 10 rebounds per night. The All League performer has the height (6-foot-5), quickness and strength to handle opponents in the post. He can also stretch the floor with his jump shot and is an elite defender, both in man-to-man spots and blocking shots with help defense.
Tucker Meredith, F (2013)- A versatile swing man, Meredith could do anything that was asked of him. A three-year starter, Meredith was an All League player and one of Rockport's top two scorers as both a junior and senior, averaging 11 and 14 points per game respectively. A long wing, Meredith could shoot over defenders from long range and put the ball on the floor to get to the basket and the foul line. Defensively, Meredith's height (6-foot-2) gave him the ability to lock down the opponent's best offensive weapon regardless of position as he had the quickness and strength to handle guards and forwards.
Andrew Wayrynen, G (2016)- One of Rockport's most gifted shooters this decade, Wayrynen was a four-year varsity performer that led the team in three-pointers in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. The shooting guard could knock down shots from all over three-point range, including NBA range. He averaged more than 10 points per game in each of his final three varsity seasons, leading the team with over 17 points per night in his senior season of 2016. Wayrynen had the green light to shoot from everywhere and he was confident in his shot, reaching the 30-point mark several times in his high school career.
OFF THE BENCH
Adam Balzarini, G (2014)- Formed one of Rockport's best backcourt duos of the decade with Aspesi, Balzarini was an all around offensive force who averaged more than 10 points per game as a sophomore, junior and senior, leading the team with 14.5 points per game in 2014. Balzarini was a crafty ball handler with a deadly pull-up jumper and the toughness to drive into the lane. He was also an excellent three-point shooter making him a complete offensive threat.
Ben Bradley, F (2018)- Another talented long range shooter that led Rockport in three-pointers in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons while leading the team in scoring over his final two. The All League selection was great working off of screens and he could create his own shot, leaving opposing defenders with a lot to worry about. Bradley could knock down shots from deep three-point range and was also a versatile defender who could guard the perimeter and the block.
Jake Knowlton, C (2019)- The tallest player on the team at 6-foot-7, Knowlton's length made him a nightmare on both ends of the floor for opponents. The center was a double-double machine and an elite shot blocker that swatted away shots in the paint. Knowlton's length made him a post nightmare, but he was also great at getting to the line and reliably knocking down his free throw, an area where a lot of big men struggle.
Conor Kuykendall, F (2015)- An undersized big, Kuykendall scrapped with the biggest and strongest players in the Cape Ann League and more than held his own. A four-year varsity starter, Kuykendall's specialty was defense and rebounding thanks to his toughness and technique, where he could lock down the post and hold opponents to one shot per possession. Offensively he was great on put backs but also had a consistent mid range jump shot to keep opposing defenses honest.
Mike McCarthy, G (2015)- Along with Kuykendall, McCarthy helped lead the Vikings to their only tournament berth of the decade in 2015. The point guard was a four-year varsity starter who could play multiple roles. His speed and athleticism made him a two-way standout who could defend both in half court and full court sets. That speed also saw him thrive in transition and driving to the basket in the half court as he led Rockport in scoring with over 13 points per game in 2015.
