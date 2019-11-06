Rockport boys down Matignon in first round

PAUL BILODEAU/Staff photoFrew Rowen scored two first half goals in Rockport’s 4-2 win over Matignon on Wednesday in the first round of the Division 4 North State Tournament.

 Paul Bilodeau

The Rockport boys soccer team set the tone for Wednesday’s Division 4 North First Round meeting with Matignon in the first 30 seconds.

Cal Twombly struck cross from the wing on a quick play corner kick, and Frew Rowen headed it in to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead before Matignon could even settle into the game.

Rockport tacked on three more goals in a 4-2 victory at Ryan Curley Field.

With the win, the eighth seeded Vikings (10-4-5) advance to the Quarterfinals and will be right back in action on Thursday night against No. 1 Salem Academy at Bertram Field (6 p.m.).

“We got off to a fast start which was great and we continued to posses after that,” Rockport head coach Dave Curley said. “Matignon is a good team, it was a good challenge for us.”

Rowen went on to score again later in the first half, this time taking a pass from Nick Costa down the left wing to give Rockport a 2-0 lead, where it stood at halftime.

Sam Lemond put in a pass from Austin Matus early in the second half for Rockport before Patrick McCann put Matignon on the board shortly after to make it 3-1.

Dillon VanDerPool headed one in off a pass from Tom Micalizzi to give Rockport a commanding, 4-1 lead. Matignon capped off the scoring on a goal from Cameron Corsino, but that’s as close as the visitors would get as the Vikings took the 4-2 win.

“I think if we scored a third goal in the first half we could have broke them,” Curley said. “But we didn’t and they kept coming. They’re a tough, well coached team.”

The Vikings are looking to keep the momentum going with a quick turnaround. The winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal will take on the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal match between No. 4 Mystic Valley and No. 5 Burke on Monday at Winthrop High School in the semifinals. Rockport is looking to make its first semifinal appearance since 2012.

Tags

Recommended for you