Rockport boys down Matignon in first round

The Rockport boys soccer team set the tone for Wednesday’s Division 4 North First Round meeting with Matignon in the first 30 seconds.
Cal Twombly struck cross from the wing on a quick play corner kick, and Frew Rowen headed it in to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead before Matignon could even settle into the game.
Rockport tacked on three more goals in a 4-2 victory at Ryan Curley Field.
With the win, the eighth seeded Vikings (10-4-5) advance to the Quarterfinals and will be right back in action on Thursday night against No. 1 Salem Academy at Bertram Field (6 p.m.).
“We got off to a fast start which was great and we continued to posses after that,” Rockport head coach Dave Curley said. “Matignon is a good team, it was a good challenge for us.”
Rowen went on to score again later in the first half, this time taking a pass from Nick Costa down the left wing to give Rockport a 2-0 lead, where it stood at halftime.
Sam Lemond put in a pass from Austin Matus early in the second half for Rockport before Patrick McCann put Matignon on the board shortly after to make it 3-1.
Dillon VanDerPool headed one in off a pass from Tom Micalizzi to give Rockport a commanding, 4-1 lead. Matignon capped off the scoring on a goal from Cameron Corsino, but that’s as close as the visitors would get as the Vikings took the 4-2 win.
“I think if we scored a third goal in the first half we could have broke them,” Curley said. “But we didn’t and they kept coming. They’re a tough, well coached team.”
The Vikings are looking to keep the momentum going with a quick turnaround. The winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal will take on the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal match between No. 4 Mystic Valley and No. 5 Burke on Monday at Winthrop High School in the semifinals. Rockport is looking to make its first semifinal appearance since 2012.
