AMESBURY — The Rockport boys soccer team just could not find a groove in Wednesday's Cape Ann League Baker Division match at Amesbury.
The Indians have been through some tough times in recent years as nobody currently associated with the program has ever been part of a win.
On Wednesday, however, Amesbury gave the Vikings some trouble as the teams battled to a 1-1 draw.
While the Indians could not keep Rockport off the scoresheet, the Indians largely dictated play in the first half and fourth quarter, frustrating Rockport's offensive rhythm and keeping the Vikings at arm's length throughout.
"We made it very difficult for us to generate any sustained offense," said Rockport coach David Curley. "Sam Lamond made a really nice shot on goal early in the second half to get us going, credit him, but they're a difficult team to play against and you've got to credit them for really not allowing us to get anything going here."
Amesbury had coach Madison MacLean called it his team's best effort in years.
"Unbelievable performance," MacLean said. "We came out and played a full 80 minutes, we had a ton of chances, unfortunately they [mostly] didn't go in the back of the net, we had one, but we came out ready to go and our possession game was on. We had more opportunities than we've had in past games so it was a great performance."
Amesbury jumped in front about 14 minutes in after midfielder Drew Davis and striker Jacob Malburg put on a minute-long clinic in the Rockport zone, weaving through the defense for an extended sequence that culminated with an open look by Malburg, who finished to give Amesbury a 1-0 lead.
The Indians nearly extended their lead midway through the second quarter when a Rockport handball near the edge of the box gave Gabe Balog a direct free kick from about 20 yards out. Balog delivered a perfect strike to the top left corner, but the ball just barely bounced off the crossbar.
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Rockport came out looking like a different team to start the second half. The Vikings tied things up barely a minute into the third quarter after Sam Lamond chipped a nice shot over the goalie from the edge of the box, and Rockport had at least three other juicy scoring opportunities that it couldn't capitalize on.
Once the fourth quarter began, however, Amesbury regained its footing and the last 20 minutes were a rock fight. The Indians had the best scoring opportunities down the stretch, including three more promising free kicks from Balog and with about seven minutes left a picture perfect cross by Malburg that went right across the goal line. That cross very nearly found the foot of a charging Amesbury player for a sure goal but just barely made it through untouched.
Amesbury (0-5-1) is at Manchester Essex on Saturday at 10 a.m., while Rockport (3-1-2) hosts Lynnfield next Monday at 4 p.m.