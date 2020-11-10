For the first time since 2013, the Rockport boys soccer team is celebrating a Cape Ann League championship.
The Vikings got the point they needed to wrap up the league title for themselves with a scoreless tie against Lynnfield on Monday at Ryan Curley Field.
With the win, Rockport finishes up the season at 4-1-5, one point ahead of four-time defending league champ Manchester Essex for the outright CAL Baker Division championship.
The Vikings earned the league title by picking up a point against the now Cape Ann League Kinney Division champion Pioneers. Lynnfield needed a win to take the title outright but Monday's point has it sharing the Kinney crown with both Newburyport and North Reading. All three teams finished up at 7-1-2.
It was a back and forth game on Monday night with the visiting Pioneers controlling the first 30 minutes. Rockport, led by the defense of Austin Matus and Noah Cook and the play of Camden Wheeler in goal, was able to keep it scoreless by weathering Lynnfield's pressure.
In the second half, the Vikings flipped the script and started to tilt the field in their favor.
The best scoring chance of the night came in the first 10 minutes of the third quarter, when Frew Rowen blasted a shot from a tough angle off the bar. Benan Murdock then got a good piece of the rebound, which deflected off of a Pioneers back, but the shot was saved.
Rockport continued its pressure in the fourth quarter with strikers Kyle Beal and Sam Lamond and midfielder Colby Kelly applying constant pressure. But the Lynnfield defense hung tough, holding onto the point it needed for a league title.