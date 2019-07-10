Rockport Female Athlete of the Year: Abby Engel

Whether it was the fall, winter or spring sports seasons, Abby Engel was at the forefront in leading a Rockport High School sports team.
Engel, a recently graduated senior, was a three-sport captain in field hockey, cheerleading and softball and her prowess in all three sports make her the Gloucester Daily Times Female Athlete of the Year for Rockport High School.
Engel was not only a standout in all three seasons, she did it in three very different sports, where she played three very different roles.
Her best work came in the fall for the Viking's field hockey team, where she has been a varsity contributor since her freshman season. The senior captain was a starting midfielder who had one of the most versatile roles on the team.
Not only was Engel was of Rockport's most potent offensive playmakers, she was also a standout on the defensive end of the field and was a key facilitator in transition for a Rockport team that was competitive with every team in a deep league.
"Abby plays in a really strong unit of midfielders and she helps on offense and defense," said head coach Mary Ryan this past fall. "We ask a lot of her and she does it all, and there's tremendous senior leadership."
Engel was a first team All Cape Ann League selection in field hockey.
The senior led Rockport's basketball cheerleading squad during the winter season, where her athleticism came in handy when it came to tumbling and stunts.
In the spring, Engel was a senior captain on the Rockport softball team, where she was one of the team's most consistent performers and an important veteran leader. In fact, she was the only senior on a young Vikings team and helped them make noticeable improvements on the diamond.
The Vikings were a lot to handle at the plate this season, and Engel was at the forefront of that as she had a knack for getting on base and scoring runs.
In the field, Engel was a sure handed middle infielder and No. 2 pitcher that saw some innings in relief.
Rockport Female Athletes of the Year
2009- Lauren McKechnie
2010- Morgan Weir
2011- Allie McManus
2012- Amanda Chalmers
2013- Abby Hood
2014- Hannah Lorden
2015- Kayla Parisi
2016- Miranda Roller
2017- Rachel Haselgard
2018- Jordan Fears
2019- Abby Engel
