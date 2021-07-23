Rockport Female Athlete of the Year: Taylor Frost

Whether it was in the fall, winter or spring, Taylor Frost was playing a prominent role for a Rockport High School athletic team.
A three-sport standout in field hockey, basketball and softball, Frost was a consistent and important piece on all three squads and a first team All League selection in field hockey and softball. Her prowess over three seasons and elite play in two sports makes her Rockport's 2021 Female Athlete of the Year.
Frost began the season as one of the Cape Ann League's top field hockey players.
A complete player, the senior captain was a two-way midfielder that produced both offensively and defensively. She covered a ton of ground in the 7-on-7 format implemented last fall due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Frost was a talented playmaker that was instant offense when the ball was on her stick and she also had a finishing touch when the opportunity presented itself. She was also a standout on the defensive end as her athleticism helped her cover a lot of space around the circle.
"Taylor is not a flashy player but she always got the job done, both offensively and defensively in the midfield," Rockport field hockey coach Mary Ryan said. "She is the type of player who leads by example and always had a team first approach."
In the winter Frost was a key contributor to the basketball team. A starting forward, Frost was a strong defender that could guard multiple positions and had a nice shooting touch from the outside when left open.
She ended the 2020-21 school year the way she started, with a first team All Cape Ann League selection.
The senior captain was one of the most consistent players in the Cape Ann League, leading Rockport to a winning record and a berth in the Division 3 North State Tournament.
Frost was one of Rockport's most powerful bats in a strong middle of the order as she could hit the ball on a line to all fields, hitting multiple home runs and serving as one of the team's key run producers.
In the field, she has command of the outfield from her center field spot. Her speed allows her to track down deep fly balls and hard hit balls in the gap, keeping baserunners honest. She also has a strong throwing arm.
In her high school career, Frost has played all nine positions at one time for the varsity team.
"Taylor has always had a powerful bat," Rockport softball coach Julie Ryan said. "She played a great center field this season but she is really a utility player who can play well at any position. She's always been a go-to player who delivers when we need it. She will leave behind big shoes to fill."
Rockport Female Athletes of the Year
2009- Lauren McKechnie
2010- Morgan Weir
2011- Allie McManus
2012- Amanda Chalmers
2013- Abby Hood
2014- Hannah Lorden
2015- Kayla Parisi
2016- Miranda Roller
2017- Rachel Haselgard
2018- Jordan Fears
2019- Abby Engel
2020- Kylie Schrock
2021- Taylor Frost