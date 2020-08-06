The Rockport field hockey program is one of the school's most consistent commodities in one of the Cape Ann League's deepest sports.
While the Vikings only made the tournament once this past decade, they were competitive against all comers and always in the mix for a postseason berth until the final games of the season.
Throughout the decade, the Cape Ann League's smallest school has been able to put forth some serious talent in a sport where the Cape Ann League is stacked with talented players. Here's a look at some of the best.
FORWARD
Emily Faulds (2016)- A pure scorer, Faulds was always around the net making plays for the Vikings. A Cape Ann League All-Star selection in the fall of 2015, Faulds led Rockport in goals. She was a threat to score from anywhere in the circle as she had the speed and stickhandling ability to drive to the net and had a great feel for corner plays. She was also a strong passer in the circle as well.
Allie McManus (2011)- The Vikings last made the postseason in the fall of 2010, and McManus was the team's standout offensive player that season, leading the team in scoring and earning CAL Small Player of the Year honors. The 2011 Gloucester Daily Times Athlete of the Year for Rockport, McManus was an elite goal scorer and offensive playmaker who went on to play collegiately at UMass Lowell. She was just as likely to set up a teammate as she was to finish off a shot, making her a difficult cover for opposing defenses.
Miranda Roller (2017)- A talented offensive playmaker who had a nose for the goal, Roller led the Vikings in scoring as a junior and a senior. A speedy forward with great stick skills, Roller was the Gloucester Daily Times Athlete of the Year in 2016 and her field hockey prowess was a big reason why. She was a two-time CAL All-Star and a first team All League selection as a senior in the fall of 2016.
Rachel Rowe (2012)- Another forward/midfield hybrid, Rowe could play both spots well but really excelled on the forward line. She scored tons of big goals for the Vikings in her junior and senior seasons and led the team in scoring as a senior in 2011. A Cape Ann League All-Star as a senior, Rowe had a knack for scoring goals in big spots and was incredibly efficient in the circle, both shooting and passing.
Heidi Warde (2016)- A forward and midfielder hybrid, Warde excelled in both roles. A two time first team All Cape Ann League selection, Warde was the definition of a complete player. She was a talented offensive player that was very crafty in the circle and setting up teammates. When playing in the midfield, she was also an elite defender that could disrupt the opposing offense and transition her team into its offense.
MIDFIELD
Rachel Anzivino (2018)- Rockport's offensive and defensive sets all started with Anzivino in the midfield in her time with the program. A Cape Ann League All-Star in 2017, Anzivino was a two-way standout that could beat opponents in many ways. She was a standout defender that covered a lot of ground from the midfield, making plays from sideline-to-sideline. She was also an offensive playmaker that put her teammates in good positions to create scoring chances.
Abby Engel (2019)- A four-year varsity contributor and 2019 Gloucester Times Athlete of the Year, Engel was a versatile presence in the Rockport midfield without a weakness to her game. A two-time CAL All-Star and first team All League performer as a senior, Engel chipped in on both ends of the field as she was a potent playmaker in the circle and a good defender that covered a lot of ground on the field.
Emma Littlefield (2011)- Littlefield made plays all over the field for the Vikings and was a key cog on their state tournament team in 2010. The former two-time CAL All-Star dominated the midfield against the toughest of teams in the CAL as she was a defensive force that could stop an opposing rush before it started. She was also a talented offensive facilitator who always made the right passes and was a potent threat on corner chances.
DEFENSE
Jenna Horne (2019)- The Vikings were a tough team to score on in 2018, and Horne's play on the back line was a big reason for that. The CAL All-Star performer was always in the right place to help prevent the opposing team from generating a scoring chance. Her quick stick, positional prowess and ability to hit the ball out of harms way helped prevent many goals in her time on the field.
Meghan Reilly (2013)- A standout on both defense and in the midfield, Reilly was a star defensive play at both positions. She covered a lot of ground when playing in the midfield and excelled at stopping the opponent's rush before it reached the circle. In the circle, she was always in the right place and getting the ball out of harms way. Her play earned her first team All Cape Ann League status as a senior in the fall of 2012.
Liz Saville (2011)- Saville was the leader of the defense on Rockport's 2010 tournament team, a team that reached the second round. Her athleticism and positional awareness made her a standout on that end of the field and a CAL All-Star in 2010. She was frequently asked to guard the opponent's most dangerous offensive player and had a knack for taking that player out of the game. She was also strong on dead-ball hits.
GOALIE
Katie Reilly (2012)- A rock in goal, Reilly kept Rockport in every game thanks to her ability to make timely stops. She was a two-time first team All Cape Ann League selection who could shut down the most high powered offenses in the league. Reilly had the athleticism to move side-to-side and the technique to put herself in the best position to get in front of the shot. No pressure was too much for Reilly to handle, and she handled it for multiple years in the Rockport net.