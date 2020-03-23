It was a decade of transition for the Rockport girls basketball program.
The Vikings opened up the decade playing in the Cape Ann League as the smallest school in the league by a wide margin. But in the 2012-13 season, the program moved to an independent schedule, playing teams of similar size, and the move was a positive one. Rockport has been very competitive over the last eight seasons, reaching the postseason three times while in the mix for a tournament berth every year.
There was also some serious talent on the floor this decade with one player reaching 1,000 career points in a Vikings uniform, another reaching 1,000 career points after starting her career with the Vikings and another closing in on the milestone with two years left in her high school career.
This is Rockport girls basketball’s All Decade Team.
STARTING FIVE
Amanda Chalmers, G (2012)- A senior captain in Rockport’s final season in the Cape Ann League in 2011-12, Chalmers played against top competition every night and produced as the only senior on the team. A three-year varsity starter, Chalmers was a strong all around performer on both ends of the floor. Offensively, she was the team’s starting point guard and primary ball handler. Chalmers led Rockport in scoring as a senior with just under nine points per game and she was very unselfish, setting up teammates for easy baskets. Defensively she was great on the perimeter, keeping opposing point guards out of the lane.
Rachel Haselgard, G/F (2017)- One of the program’s all time greatest scorers and one of the top three scorers in program history. Haselgard earned her way into Rockport’s varsity lineup as a seventh grader and immediately made an impact. A great ball handler, Haselgard excelled at aggressively driving to the basket. Once she got into the lane it was over for defenders as she would either finish in the paint, nail a pull up jumper, or pass off to an open teammate after drawing a ton of defensive attention. Haselgard led Rockport in scoring in each of her last five varsity seasons, scoring in double figures every season while averaging nearly 17 points per night as a senior.
Heather MacArthur, G (2014)- Rockport’s best long distance shooter over the last 10 seasons, MacArthur had some serious range as she could consistently knock down shots from all over the three-point arc. Her spot up shooting skills, however, were only the beginning of her production as she also had a great handle to get into the lane and a deadly efficient step-back jumper that opponents had no answer for. She was among Rockport’s leading scorers as a sophomore and junior before an injury derailed her senior season. Still, MacArthur was as productive as any player in the program when it comes to shooting the basketball.
Kylie Schrock, F (Active)- Schrock just finished up her sophomore season and she has already put together the second highest point total for a Rockport player in the decade. A starter since her eighth grade season, Schrock’s combination of physicality, speed, ball handling ability and finesse around the basket make her an unstoppable force. Schrock has averaged more than 20 points per game in each of the last two seasons and currently sits at 959 career points with two seasons remaining in her high school career. She is nearly impossible to slow down in transition and is also a very good rebounder that can turn missed baskets on the defensive end into easy scoring chances on the offensive end.
Whitney Schrock, G, (2016)- The older Schrock sister played three seasons for the Vikings from her eighth grade season to her sophomore year before transferring to Gloucester after the 2016 season, and she was so productive that she cracks the starting five for both school’s all decade teams. Even early in her high school career she possessed the ability to both shoot and drive to the basket, which led her averaging more than double-figures scoring in her three seasons in a Vikings uniform. Schrock averaged just under 14 points per game in her sophomore season and eventually reached 1,000 career points in her high school career in 2018 while playing for the Fishermen.
OFF THE BENCH
Allie Davis, G/F (2016)- The ultimate team player, Davis was a talented offensive player with a great jump shot. But playing on some of Rockport’s best offensive teams this decade, she was more than willing to play a defensive role, and she excelled. With a combination of athleticism and length (5-foot-8) she could lock down both guards and forwards and play on the block and on the perimeter. She was also a very good rebounder.
Jordan Fears, G (2018)- Possibly Rockport’s most versatile player this decade, Fears took on any role that the team needed her to play, and she played well in every one of those roles. Fears could shoot the basketball and was a threat to score in double-figures on any night, she was a consistent ball handler that could play both guard positions, she wasn’t afraid to mix it up with bigger players and rebound and she was a great distributor of the basketball. She was also a lockdown defender inside and out.
Kayla Parisi, F/C (2015)- A paint presence that could stretch the floor, Parisi was a varsity mainstay in all four seasons of her high school career, a three-year starter and a double-double threat every time she touched the floor. Parisi led the Vikings in rebounding as a sophomore and a senior and she averaged just under eight points per night in three seasons in the starting lineup. She was productive around the basket but also kept defenses honest with a good jump shot from the outside.
Sarah Rowen, C (2014)- The tallest player to hit the floor for the Vikings this decade, standing at 5-foot-11, Rowen was a highly productive paint player. Her best attribute was her defensive skill as she could lock down the post and was an elite shot blocker and rebounder. In fact, Rowen had a game against Essex Tech as a senior where she completed a triple double with double-digit points, rebounds and blocks. She was also very good under the basket offensively, especially on second chance opportunities.
Lauren Ryan, G (2018)- A four-year varsity starter, Ryan was thrown right into the fire as a freshman when the team’s senior starting point guard went down with an injury. That experience helped turn her into a model of consistency at the guard position. Ryan had range with a consistent ability to knock down three pointers but she could also put the ball on the floor to get to the basket while providing reliable ball handling. Defensively, she was elite at the top of Rockport’s 2-3 zone, locking down the perimeter.
