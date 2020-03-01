BROOKLINE-- The Rockport girls basketball team was dealt a tough break before it even took the floor in Saturday's Division 4 North Quarterfinal against Maimonides.
In last Tuesday's impressive first round win over Lynn Tech, the program's first state tournament win in multiple decades, the seventh-seeded Vikings lost their leading scorer, Kylie Schrock and her 23-plus points and 10-plus rebounds per game to a knee injury in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, that injury kept her out of Saturday's game against a talented No. 2 seed.
Without its go-to scorer, Rockport had trouble keeping up with a high powered M-Cats offense and in the end fell by a score of 63-25 at Brookline High School.
The loss ends Rockport's stellar season at 12-8.
"Injuries to key players are always tough but the girls went out there and competed hard," Rockport head coach Mike Wilson said. "Maimonides was a good team, they put up a lot of points. They can shoot and they work quickly on offense."
Maimonides was led by the scoring duo of Tova Gelb and Daniella Bessler, who combined to score 51 of the team's 63 points on the night. The two guards, who could handle the ball and had some length for perimeter players, also disrupted the Rockport offense, making it tough for the visitors to pass along the perimeter by using their long arms to disrupt passing lanes.
Gelb, who led all scorers with 33 points, was on fire from the opening tip as she scored 16 points in the opening frame to lead her team to a commanding, 21-4 edge after the first quarter.
Bessler caught fire in the second frame with nine of her 18 points in the second frame. She helped Maimonides break out to a lead as large as 31-points (38-17) eventually heading into halftime with a 38-13 lead.
Maimonides steadily built that lead in the second half and cruised to the 38-point win.
The Vikings were led by their two senior captains as Holly Gagnon had eight points and eight rebounds, both team highs, and Lauren Ryan had seven points. Taylor Frost chipped in seven rebounds.
"We played hard defensively, that team averages 68 points per game and we held them under that," Wilson said. "They're just tough to keep up with, their offense puts a lot of pressure on you."
Despite the loss, Wilson was quick to praise his team for a historic season on the court. Rockport's 12 wins are the most in a long time and the team hosted, and won, its first state tournament game in multiple decades.
The future also looks bright for the program as it graduates only two seniors while returning three starters including Schrock, Frost and junior captain Zoe Lucido along with a bunch of underclassmen that played key roles off the bench this season.
"This was a true team, both on the floor and off the floor," Wilson said. "Rockport is a small school and it's an accomplishment to go out there and win 12 games and to host a state tournament game. I was glad this team got to experience that because they earned it. They played hard every step up the way."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.