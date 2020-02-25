Rockport girls roll over Lynn Tech into sectional quarters

The Rockport girls basketball team set the tone for Tuesday's Division 4 North First Round game against No. 10 Lynn Tech right from the opening tipoff.
The No. 7 Vikings were locked in on both ends of the floor, scoring the first nine points of the game and never looking back en route to a dominant, 53-36 win at Rockport High School.
With the win, Rockport improves to 12-7 on the season and travels to No. 2 Maimonides (10-2) on Sunday in the Division 4 North Quarterfinals (time TBA).
"We played really well tonight, I was very pleased with the effort," Rockport head coach Mike Wilson said. "The team was really focused and excited to play in the tournament. And especially to have a home game."
Lynn Tech did not have an answer for Rockport's Kylie Schrock all night. The sophomore forward scored 13 points in the opening quarter to pace her team to a 15-2 lead. She had 21 at the half with Rockport opening up a 30-12 lead and 29 points in leading the Vikings to a 45-23 lead after three quarters.
Unfortunately, Schrock left the game with an injury in the fourth and did not return.
"Kylie was great, hopefully her injury isn't serious," Wilson said. "She's such a warrior."
Rockport's offensive prowess on Tuesday night was set up by some outstanding defense. The Vikings clogged passing lanes, leading to turnovers and easy baskets in transition.
Lynn Tech cut into the Rockport lead late, but the game was already in hand at that point.
Wilson also praised the play of senior captain Lauren Ryan, who had 17 points, knocking down jumpers and shots in the lane, while facilitating the Rockport offense and playing strong perimeter defense.
"Lauren was terrific handling the press and running the offense tonight," Wilson said. "She showed great leadership as our senior captain."
Rockport now turns its attention to Maimonides and a spot in the Division 4 North Semifinals. Sunday's winner will take on the winner of Friday's quarterfinal between No. 3 Northeast and No. 6 Fenway.
