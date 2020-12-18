Girls soccer is one of the Cape Ann League's best sports when it comes to depth of talent. As a result, Rockport can sometimes have a tough go in the win/loss column due to the fact that it is the league's smallest school by a wide margin.
Although the wins and tournament berths didn't pile up in the 2010's (2010-19 seasons), the Vikings were still a very competitive squad against top competition and saw several standout talents make their way through the program. In the 2020's, Rockport will finally be judged against schools its own size when the MIAA switches to a state wide playoff ranking in the fall of 2021.
Let's take a look at the program's top talent in the 2010's.
Alex Arndt, GK (c/o 2019): Arndt had an outstanding career for the Vikings as she was a rock in net since her freshman season. A multiple time All-Star and first team All League selection, one of just three Vikings to earn the honor in the decade, Arndt had command of the position with a blend of elite athleticism and instincts.
Emma Christopher, M (2021): A four-year varsity starter, Christopher was one of the better players on the field from the moment she entered the starting lineup as a freshman. A two-time All-Star selection in the decade, Christopher also earned an All-Star nod in the 2020's this fall. She is a jack of all trades player that has been asked to do a lot for the Vikings in her high school career.
Allie Davis, D (2016): Davis was a rock on defense from her freshman to senior year for the Vikings, earning a spot on the CAL All-Star team twice in her high school career. A three-sport Gloucester Times All Decade performer (basketball, softball), Davis was as consistent as it gets on the Vikings back line.
Hailey Faulds, M/D (2021): Faulds anchored the Rockport defense for multiple seasons in the 2010's, bursting onto the scene with an All-Star selection as a freshman and an All League selection as a sophomore in the fall of 2018. Faulds was always in the right spot and could handle defending the elite offensive players in the league.
Shelby Gale, GK (2015): Another standout goal keeper for the Vikings, Gale was another four year varsity performer that was a top performer in the CAL. She was an All-Star selection as a junior in the fall of 2013 and followed it up with a first team All League selection as a senior.
Rachel Haselgard, F (2017): A three-sport star that was also a Gloucester Times All Decade selection in basketball and softball. The 2017 Gloucester Daily Times Rockport Athlete of the Year is another four year varsity starter and two-time CAL All-Star. Her athleticism made her one of the league's most dangerous scorers.
Zoe O'Leary, D (2012): O'Leary commanded the Rockport defense for multiple years in the early years of the decade, landing a spot on the All-Star team as a senior in the fall of 2011. O'Leary had the speed and quickness to make her an elite sweeper back in the CAL and a multi-year varsity starter.
Charlotte Salmon, M (2018): Salmon was a mainstay in the middle of the field for Rockport since her freshman season. A consistent playmaker that could also chip in on the defensive side of the field, Salmon was twice named a CAL All-Star. She was led by a well rounded skill set and all around game.
Ashley Walima, GK (2013): Goal keeper was a major strong point for the Vikings in the 2010's as Walima is one of three keepers to earn the All Decade nod. She kept the Vikings in every game as a senior in 2012 en route to an All-Star selection thanks to her athleticism and positional awareness.
Eva Weinstein, M/F (2013): A multi-faceted player that could play an offensive or defensive role, Weinstein twice made the CAL All-Star team in the fall of 2011 and 2012. Weinstein was a potent offensive play maker that could handle the ball and shoot. She is one of just eight Vikings to earn a spot on the All-Star team twice in the decade.
Meaghan Wonson, D/M (2016): Another four-year varsity performer, Wonson played an unheralded but consistent game on Rockport's back line. She could play in the middle and on the wing, and that versatility earned her a spot on the CAL All-Star team as a junior in 2014.