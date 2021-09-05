Golf
Rockport 126 Essex Tech 98
Lynnfield 144 Rockport 130
The defending Cape Ann League Baker Division champs are back on the links. The Rockport golf team opened up its season with a Cape Ann League crossover and non-league match on Thursday and Friday, splitting the two matches.
The Vikings got going at Lynnfield on Thursday and while they put up a strong team score, they fell to a strong CAL Kinney opponent playing on its home course. The following day, however, the Vikings broke into the win column with a resounding victory over Essex Tech at Rockport Golf Club.
Senior captain Bowen Slingluff led Rockport in Thursday's opener with 32 points. Fellow senior captain Jack Cahill, the 2020 CAL Baker Player of the Year, added 30 points with senior captain Will Cahill chipping in 24.
The Vikings return to action on Wednesday at home against Gloucester for another non-league match (3:30 p.m.).