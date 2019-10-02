The Rockport boys soccer team took on one of the Cape Ann League Kinney (Large) Division's best teams in Pentucket on Wednesday afternoon.
On a rain soaked Ryan Curley Field, the Vikings proved that they could more than keep up with the visiting Sachems. The result, however, was not what Rockport desired, a 2-1 loss with the game-winning-goal coming in the final two minutes of play.
"The silver lining to this is that those guys are tied for first in the Kinney Division and our guys are right there with them," Rockport head coach Dave Curley said. "But we really wanted at least a point in this one and I think we deserved it. We had our chances, it was a very evenly played game."
It was a back-and-forth contest all afternoon and Pentucket (7-2-1) opened the scoring in the middle of the first half to take a 1-0 lead into the half.
The Vikings, who are now 6-3-2, tied up the score six minutes into the second half on a goal from Andrew Guelli.
"From there it was back-and-forth to the end," Curley said.
Rockport ramped up the pressure in the final 15 minutes with several opportunities, while Pentucket also had its fair share of scoring chances.
With under two minutes to play, the Sachems got a chance from in close and finished the play to leave the field with a 2-1 win.
"That's a darn good Pentucket team and you have to give them credit," Curley said. "We had possession in the box multiple times in the second half and didn't finish and they got the ball in the box late and finished.
We proved that we can play with a team like that and if we play a little bit better, we can beat them."
Camden Wheeler was strong in net as he took control of the box and handle several dangerous crosses and corner kicks. Curley was quick to credit the play of his entire team.
"I can't single anyone out today because I thought the whole team played really well," he said. "We're playing consistent and moving in the right direction despite the loss."
Rockport has another difficult task coming up on Friday at Newburyport (3:45 p.m.). The Clippers are currently tied with Pentucket for the CAL Kinney lead.
