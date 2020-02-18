Rockport hockey nets four CAC All-Stars

The Rockport hockey team turned in a memorable regular season by qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since 2012-13. With the season's success, it's no wonder the Vikings were well represented on the Commonwealth Athletic Conference All-Star team.
Rockport saw four players named CAC All-Stars in senior forwards Andrew Guelli and John Andrew, junior forward Rowan Silva and sophomore defenseman Aiden Arnold. The conference did not choose an All Conference team as there is no conference all-star game this season.
Guelli led the Vikings in scoring with 21 points on the season and goals with 10. Guelli was also tied for the team lead in assists with line-mate Silva, who was second on the team in scoring with 17 points on six goals and 11 assists.
Andrew was second on the team with nine goals and had a knack for coming up with big goals. Most of Andrew's goals came during a big stretch of wins in the middle of the season where the Vikings knocked off some good teams.
Arnold took on a big role on the Rockport blue line this year. He scored a pair of goals and was one of the team's most reliable players in his own end.
The Vikings finished up the regular season with a record of 9-8-3, they await their opening round opponent in the Division 3 North State Tournament, brackets will be released on Friday.
