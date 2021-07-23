Rockport Male Athlete of the Year: Kyle Beal

A great athlete can excel at any position on any given athletic field. During the 2020-21 school year, Rockport's Kyle Beal was able to show off that athleticism in three different sports.
A standout in soccer, basketball and baseball, earning a Cape Ann League All-Star nod in the latter two sports, Beal was a versatile player that could take on many different roles on all three teams. That athleticism and production over three seasons makes him Rockport's Male Athlete of the Year for 2021.
Beal finished off his high school career by helping the Rockport baseball team reach the Division 4 North Finals for the first time in program history, and he helped the team by playing well at several different positions. In fact, he played so well all over the diamond that Rockport coach John Parisi referred to him as the team's Brock Holt, a former Red Sox utility man.
Beal was a top of the rotation starting pitcher, a strike throwing machine with pinpoint accuracy. He also saw action in the field at shortstop, center field, left field, third base and second base, showing off a slick glove and superior throwing arm at every spot. At the plate, he was a middle of the order bat that was one of the team's top run producers and a great baserunner to boot.
"He's such a versatile, smooth player," Parisi said of his senior captain. "He's a natural shortstop and by nature shortstops can play well just about anywhere and we used that to our advantage. He's a baseball player through and through."
The senior also had a breakout season in the winter for the basketball team.
Beal emerged as not only Rockport's top scorer, but one of the most potent offensive players in the entire Cape Ann League. Averaging 16 points per game, Beal was able to score regularly thanks to his athleticism and versatility. He is efficient shooting from beyond the three-point arc and can also put the ball on the floor and get to the basket. Defensively, his athleticism saw him guard both forwards and guards on the perimeter.
"Kyle was incredible for us this year," Rockport head basketball coach Phil Whitley said. "His energy and leadership were outstanding and he could put up some huge nights offensively. I was really impressed with his growth as a player from his junior to his senior year."
Beal began the season as a key striker for the CAL Baker champion soccer team, which lost only one game all season long. The speedster was a threat to score in the box and could also chip in on the defensive side of the field, pressuring the opposing backs to help out his midfield.
Rockport played a lot of close games on the pitch last fall and Beal delivered several clutch goals to help lead to many key points against strong opposition.
Rockport Male Athletes of the Year
2009- Clayton Morrissey
2010- Mike Emerson
2011- Keady Segel
2012- Conor Douglass
2013- Conor Douglass
2014- Shaun Aspesi
2015- Kyle Nelson
2016- Andrew Wayrynen
2017- Danny Ryan
2018- Noah Rawson
2019- Noah Rawson
2020- Andrew Guelli
2021- Kyle Beal