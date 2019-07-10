Rockport Male Athlete of the Year: Noah Rawson

In the 2017-18 school year, Noah Rawson was named Rockport Male Athlete of the Year for his work in three sports; football, basketball and baseball. In the 2018-19 school year, Rawson returned and improved in all three sports, making him just the second person to be named the Gloucester Daily Times Rockport Athlete of the Year for a second time.
The recently graduated senior not only played a key role in the fall, winter and spring sports seasons, he was one of the best players on every one of his teams, earning Cape Ann League All-Star status in all three seasons and also serving as team captain in three sports.
Rawson, started off the school year in a big way with a dominant season on the offensive and defensive lines for the Manchester Essex football team, which runs a co-op program with Rockport High.
The 6-foot-1, 275 pound offensive and defensive tackle was not only the best player on the Hornets, he was named the best lineman in the Cape Ann League Baker Division and a first team All League selection.
“He’s such a dominant force,” head coach Jeff Hutton said of Rawson in the fall season. “On both sides of the ball. He is so big and strong and he has the technique to go with it.”
On the basketball court, Rawson did a lot of the work that can easily go unnoticed. The senior power forward used his size and strength inside to keep the paint clear on both ends of the floor.
“He’s just one of those guys every team needs because he does all the dirty work,” Rockport head coach Phil Whitley said.
Rawson was one of the Cape Ann League’s best rebounder, what he lacked in height in the post he made up for with strength. He was also a competent complementary scoring option, averaging around six points per game, most coming on put backs but he was also a reliable free throw shooter.
In the spring, Rawson brought a key veteran presence to a young Vikings baseball team as he was one of the team’s most prominent leaders, taking command of the infield as starting catcher.
Rawson was a defensive standout behind the plate and was also one of Rockport’s most productive hitters and run producers in the middle of the batting order. He capped off his high school career by being named a Cape Ann League All-Star in a third sport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.