Rockport softball slugs its way past Georgetown

The Rockport and Georgetown softball teams had a bit of a feeling out process early on as both pitchers got through the first two innings unscathed.
Once the Vikings got to a second time through the batting order, however, their offense took off. Over the final four innings Rockport scored eight times including a pair of three-run rallies en route to an 8-2 win at Rockport High School.
"It was a really good game against a much improved Georgetown team," said Rockport head coach Julie Ryan, whose team improves to 6-3 on the season. "This team is really coming together and having a great season. Today we played well everywhere."
Rockport got all the runs it needed in the bottom of the third inning.
Zoe Lucido put the Vikings up 1-0, legging out a bunt single that scored Karlee Lorden, who reached on an error, from third base. Lucido later came around to score on a two-out double from Kelsea Anderson, who came around to score one batter later on a Taylor Frost single to make it 3-0.
That was enough runs for Anderson as the junior lefty kept the Royals bats at bay for the majority of the day, striking out 10 with just one walk. Anderson pitched out of two big jams to keep the Vikings in control. Georgetown got a run back with a Zoey Halman RBI single, but Anderson struck out the next two batters to keep the damage at a minimum.
After Rockport extended the lead to 4-1 when Kylie Schrock scored from second on an Alexa Osier sacrifice bunt in the fourth, Georgetown again threatened by opening up the fifth inning with four straight hits. But Anderson again got out of the jam with a strikeout, a fly out and a pop up to get out of the inning.
"Kelsea has had such a breakout season for us," Ryan said. "She was all over the strike zone today and made big pitches to get out of some trouble. She has so much control it keeps us in every game."
Rockport put the game away in the bottom of the fifth inning. After loading the bases, Amelia Lucas drove a double down the right field line to clear the bases and extend the Rockport lead to 7-2. Lorden would score on a Sydney Bouchie sacrifice fly in the sixth to cap the scoring at 8-2.
Lucido was the lone Viking with two hits. Anderson scored a pair of runs to help out her own cause while Lucas' three RBIs led all players and Lorden scored a pair of runs. Rockport also ran the bases well with eight stolen bases.
"Everything was there for us today," Ryan said. "We have been swinging that bats well all season and we really ran the bases well today."
Rockport returns to action on Friday at North Reading (4:30 p.m.).