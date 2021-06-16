The Cape Ann League announced its league All-Stars and yearly award recipients and both Rockport and Manchester Essex were well represented on the team.
Vikings skipper John Parisi was named the Baker Division's Coach of the Year. The 6-9 Vikings are getting ready for the Division 4 North State Tournament, which begins next week. Rockport is slated to host Matignon on Monday in the first round.
Manchester Essex's Vaughn O'Leary was the lone local player to be named first team All Cape Ann League. The junior pitcher/infielder has been one of the Hornet's most reliable players at multiple spots this season. He is a key run producer in the middle of the lineup and one of Manchester Essex's best pitchers at the top of the rotation.
Three other Hornets were recognized as second team All-Stars in junior infielder Satchem Ramos, who had a breakout season in the middle of the batting order this spring, senior pitcher and first baseman Jack Shaw, who also had a big season in his first year as a starter, and junior pitcher and first baseman Kellan Heney, one of the team's most reliable arms and bats.
The 7-8 Hornets travel to St. Joseph's Prep next week in the Division 4 North State Tournament.
Rockport's strength this season has been its pitching so it was no surprise that the team's top three pitchers and its catcher were all named second team All-Stars.
Seniors Kyle Beal, Jake Engel and Frew Rowen give the Vikings a deep staff that will make them a tough out in the postseason as all three seniors have plenty of experience and are at their best when they attack the strike zone. They are also reliable at the plate as they are the top three hitters in Rockport's batting lineup. Junior catcher WIll Cahill has caught all three aces this season and is also one of the team's most reliable bats out of the cleanup spot.