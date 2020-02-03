Rockport head girls basketball coach Mike Wilson praised his team’s demeanor in Monday’s game against Essex Tech.
The Vikings did not have one of their best offensive nights of the season, struggling from the field while scoring 34 points.
The team, however, more than made up for it on the defensive end of the floor allowing only seven second half points en route to a 34-25 win at Rockport High School, sending seniors Lauren Ryan and Holly Gagnon off with a win on senior night.
“This is a tight knit team and the girls just refused to lose on senior night,” Wilson said.
“(Essex Tech) kept it close but we played so well on defense and on the boards even though they had a height advantage on us.”
With the win, their third straight, the state tournament bound Vikings move to 11-5 and are working to improve their tournament seeding with two regular season games remaining.
“Our goal is to host a tournament game and I think if we get one more win we should do it,” Wilson said.
“If we win both of our final two games we definitely will.”
Thanks to a 7-3 run for Essex Tech in the final minutes of the first half, the game was close at the break with Rockport holding a 20-18 lead.
In the second half, the Vikings defense took over.
Rockport made a few adjustments after allowing 13 points in the second quarter and responded by forcing several turnovers and allowing just two more field goals in the second half to go along with two free throws.
“We changed our defense up a bit in the second half,” Wilson said.
“I thought (Essex Tech) got a little comfortable with what we were running so we were a little more aggressive which led to a bunch of steals and some points in transition.”
Rockport took a 26-21 lead into the fourth and the defense continued to keep the Hawks at bay as it extended the lead to as much as 11 (32-21) heading into the final minute of the game.
Kylie Schrock led the Vikings with 20 points to go along with 16 rebounds.
Taylor Frost chipped in 10 rebounds, Maya Churchill had seven rebounds off the bench and Alexa Osier had five points.
“I’m just proud of the way everyone competed tonight and has been competing all season,” Wilson said.
Rockport is back in action on Friday at Georgetown (6:30 p.m.) before finishing up the season with another meeting with Essex Tech, this one on the road on Monday (5:30 p.m.).
Rockport 34, Essex Tech 25
Essex Tech 5 13 3 4| 25
Rockport 9 11 6 8| 34
ET: Brianna Pothier 3-0-8, Molly Wetherbe 2-0-5, Riley Mannion 0-3-3, Brooklyn McFadden 1-1-3, Kailey Erickson 1-0-2, Synclair McGovern 1-0-2, Kristen Curley 0-2-2. R: Kylie Schrock 5-10-20, Alexa Osier 2-0-5, Lauren Ryan 1-1-4, Maya Churchill 1-0-2, Holly Gagnon 0-2-2, Zoe Lucido 0-1-1. 3-Pointers: ET, Gauthier 2, Wetherbee; R, Osier, Ryan. Halftime: 20-18 Rockport.
Records: ET, 4-11; R, 11-5.
