HAMILTON — Frew Rowen had Vaseline in his mouth to help sooth the cut, a cloth near it to subdue the bleeding ... and still sported a huge smile on his face postgame.
"Yeah, this is probably the best game I've pitched. I felt great out there," said Rowen, a senior right-hander and team captain, who threw a complete game three-hitter with five strikeouts as the Vikings upset host Hamilton-Wenham, 3-1, Friday at Patton Park in the Division 4 North playoff semifinals.
Rowen, who didn't walk a batter while mixing a healthy fastball with a curve and occasional changeup, had unintentionally bloodied himself when his bunt attempt in the top of the seventh inning ricocheted back into his face. After being tended to by the Hamilton-Wenham trainer, he stayed in the game, finished his at-bat by singling, then closed out his team's triumph in the bottom of the frame.
"Frew's a competitor. You can tell he's a hockey player," Rockport (9-9) head coach John Parisi said. "He takes that ball in the teeth, is bleeding all over the place, and when we get to him he's saying, 'I'm fine, I'm fine, I want to stay in.' He just kept on going."
It was a disappointing ending for third seeded Hamilton-Wenham, which finished its season 12-5. Aside from a solo home run to left by cleanup hitter Nick Freni leading off the bottom of the seventh, the Generals didn't produce enough offense to help staff ace Ryan Hutchinson (5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 BB, 5 K). They also committed three errors and had two passed balls, meaning that all of Rockport's runs were unearned.
"We made mistakes that we don't normally make defensively," said head coach Reggie Maidment. "It's a tough one to take because we're better than what we showed today.
"I feel bad for our 15 seniors," added Maidment. "This is the funnest team I've ever coached, and it's a tough way for them to go out."
With the victory, seventh seeded Rockport — which began postseason play with a 6-9 mark, but has allowed just three runs combined in three postseason wins — will play for the Division 4 North championship Monday at Cassidy Park in Cleveland Circle. The Vikings will take on No. 4 seed St. Joseph Prep (8-6), which crushed top seeded Snowden (13-2) in Friday's other semifinal, for the crown.
"Have we surprised ourselves? A little bit, yeah," said Rowen. "But we're a good team that's playing good baseball at the right time."
None of Rockport's five hits left the infield. They made small ball an art form with their bunting, steal attempts (going 4-for-6 in thefts) and constantly looking to move their runners along against Hutchinson, a pure power pitcher.
"We were looking to do even more, but a few times our guys missed squeeze signs," admitted Parisi. "We want to keep our guys in motion and not let other teams sit back and allow their pitcher to get into a groove. We want to get their pitchers moving off the mound a bit. We knocked (Hutchinson) out of the game and didn't have to rip the ball all over the place to do it."
Rockport got all the runs it would need in the top of the first inning, all without the benefit of a hit. Jacob Engel and Rowen drew back-to-back walks to open the game, with each stealing a base. Engel came home on a passed ball to make it 1-0, and after a fielder's choice that allowed Will Cahill to reach first base, Rowen took off for home on another passed ball.
The 6-foot-1 Hutchinson settled down after that, holding the Vikings without a hit until the fifth inning. In the sixth, however, they got to him for another run when Kyle Beal singled to the hole at shortstop, took second on Jake Guelli's successful bunt down the third base line, when to third when Jack Cahill's bunt was thrown away for an error and came home when Kaidan Rapp was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. At that point, Carter Coffey came in to relieve Hutchinson.
"We just didn't play well. We played (lousy), to be honest," said Maidment. "And we hit the ball hard; just at people. They made all the plays defensively."
Rowen was in trouble only once, when Freni reached on an error and Ryan Monahan followed with a single to left-center to lead off the bottom of the second. But he got Luke McClintock to fly out to center, blew a fastball past Coffey for the second out and got Shane Metternick looking with another heater to end the frame.
Rockport outfielders made seven putouts, with Guelli hauling in four from his spot in center field.
Following Tobin Clark-Goldfeld's double with two out in the third, Rowen set down 10 consecutive Generals before Freni's solo blast in the seventh. He needed just five pitches to get out of the fifth inning, seven in the sixth and nine to close out H-W in the seventh.
Beal, the Vikings' shortstop when Rowen pitches, roamed out into shallow center field and made a diving catch off a Coffey flair to end the contest.