The Rockport girls basketball team knocked off Georgetown last month in the finals of the Rockport Holiday Tournament. On Monday afternoon at the Rowell Gymnasium, however, the Royals got a little revenge.
Behind a standout defensive effort and a big first half, Georgetown left the floor with a 39-28 victory to even the season series with the Vikings. The two teams will meet again in Georgetown on February 7.
"It got away from us a little bit in the first half and we couldn't catch up," said Rockport head coach Mike Wilson, whose team is now 7-4. "We tried to press early and it led to some easy baskets for them. In the second half we went back to our zone and played a lot better, but Georgetown played well defensively."
The Royals went with a unique defensive scheme to try to slow down Rockport's leading scorer, Kylie Schrock. Georgetown went with a 1-3 zone, but had one player following Schrock in man-to-man coverage all game.
The strategy worked, as Schrock was held to nine points with limited opportunities thanks to the extra attention she received.
Zoe Lucido and Lauren Ryan picked up some of the slack, with nine and eight points respectively, but the Royals had the rest of the team locked down.
"You have to give Georgetown credit," Wilson said. "They took Kylie out of the game a little bit with that unique defense. That's something we have to expect when we play teams a second time and we have to find a way to combat it. They did a good job getting back in transition too, which is where we get a lot of our points."
The Royals took control in the second quarter. Leading 14-11 heading into the frame, Georgetown outscored Rockport 11-4 to take a 25-15 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Rockport's defense was much improved and held the Royals to only two points in the third. The Vikings, however, only scored four points in that quarter and went into the fourth trailing by eight.
That eight point deficit stood for most of the fourth and Georgetown sunk some big free throws down the stretch to come away with the 11-point win.
"The kids had the right mentality and made the adjustments we needed to make in the second half," Wilson said. "We just gave them too much of a cushion early. If we hold them around 30 we are in good shape, but 25 points at the half was too much to come back from."
The Vikings are back in action on Friday at home against Academy of Penguin Hall (5:30 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.