Salah's two goals lead Gloucester field hockey to first win

The Gloucester field hockey team has its groove back.
The two-time defending NEC champs dropped the first two games of the regular season against the iron of the conference in Marblehead and Danvers. But since then, the Fishermen have become healthier with the return of junior captain Mia Salah and their new starters have grown into their roles.
Gloucester picked up its first win of the season on Monday Night at Newell Stadium, 2-1 over another NEC power, Swampscott. The win moves the Fishermen to 1-2-1 on the season with points in their last two games.
"The conference is always tough and playing those top teams early was a rude awakening for us," Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove said. "We've been working on a lot of the fundamental stuff at practice and doing all the things we know how to do."
The Fishermen controlled the vast majority of the game and snatched the win with a pair of goals early in the second half in a 58 second span, both from Salah.
She put home a rebound on a shot from the right wing, 6:27 into the second half to open up the scoring in the game. Salah then made it 2-0 with 22:35 to go, scoring on a pass from Jenna Smith on a rush through the middle of the circle.
"Having Mia back certainly helps and she got two good ones tonight," Riley Gove said. "Coming out in that second half, we knew we had to push and everyone did."
Swampscott regrouped from there and cut the lead to 2-1 with 21:22 remaining, the third goal for the teams in a 2:11 span.
Gloucester, however, played stout defense the rest of the way and continued to have the edge in possession to pull out the win.
"We had great efforts all over the field," Riley Gove said. "The defense really stepped up, especially in the last 20 minutes after they scored."
Gloucester controlled the ebb and flow almost from the get-go. The Big Blue had just one corner chance, which came in the opening five minutes, and only five shots on goal.
Senior captain Cate Delaney and junior captain Kelsey Lowthers had big games in the midfield, keeping Gloucester on the offensive for much of the night.
Gloucester returns to action on Friday at Saugus (4 p.m.).
