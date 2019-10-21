Mia Salah still has at least 20 games remaining in her high school field hockey career. On Monday, the junior forward already became the program's all time leading scorer.
Salah found the back of the net three times in an 8-0 win over Everett at Newell Stadium giving her 58 career goals, breaking the previous record set by Kaela Riley, head coach Lauren Riley Gove's younger sister, in 2001.
Salah's three goals give her 15 on the season to go with her single-season record 24 goals last season and 19 as a freshman.
"Mia has been such a great and consistent player for us," Riley Gove said. "She's always a threat to score whenever she has the ball, she's so fun to coach."
The junior scored her first goal of the game in the middle of the first half, knocking home a rebound to give the Fishermen a 2-0 lead. She tied the record under two minutes later on a fast break in transition and broke the record 10 minutes into the second half, which gave Gloucester a 7-0 lead.
"I shot it across the net and it went under the defenders stick and in," Salah said. "It's a really cool feeling because I wasn't sure how it was going to go this year coming in with an injury but it's turned out great. I really care about the game and put a lot of work into it, it's a great feeling."
Salah has been on fire since missing the first two games with a knee injury and so has the entire Gloucester team. Monday's win was its fifth in a row in the last eight days and the team moves to 8-3-2 with three games to go on the season.
During the win streak, Gloucester has outscored its opponents, 30-6.
Senior captain Cate Delaney opened up the scoring 15 minutes in with Salah's first two goals following.
Gloucester added three more in the final six minutes of the first half with two from Maddie Machado and one from Ella Marshall with just over a minute to go. Salah and Cammi Cooper found the back of the net in the second half to cap the scoring at 8-0.
"We had great team hustle again today," Riley Gove said. "The connection down the field has been great and we're finishing in the circle. Everyone is passing the ball well."
Gloucester is back in action on Wednesday at Peabody (4 p.m.) and then hosts Marblehead on Thursday (4 p.m.) before finishing up the season on Saturday at home against Malden (5:30 p.m.).
