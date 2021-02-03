It was a moment over a decade in the making.
Gloucester last took the ice as a varsity girls hockey program in the 2008 season and made its return to varsity action this winter after a long hiatus.
On Wednesday, Gloucester earned its first win in its first season back competing in the varsity ranks. Led by a hat trick from senior captain Mia Salah, the first hat trick in the Northeast Hockey League this season, Gloucester skated away with a 5-2 win at Talbot Rink.
"It's a huge weight off our shoulders," said Gloucester head coach Caitlyn Bernick, whose team moves to 1-5-1 on the season. "It was a a great all around effort, Mia is obviously such a dangerous player with the puck on her stick. The girls really wanted this one and they have worked hard to earn this moment."
Salah got the Fishermen going with a goal and an assist in the opening to help them open up a two goal lead and never look back. She scored on a wrist shot from the right circle to make it 1-0 just over eight minutes in. Aria Caputo then put home a pass from Salah 2:15 later to send Gloucester into the first intermission with a 2-0 lead.
Masconomet came out strong in the second, peppering goalie Gloucester Avery Olson (31 saves) with shots and pressure. But the freshman net minder stood strong and Gloucester actually extended its lead in the frame. Olson was strong from the opening face-off, stopping a second period breakaway and making several stops with a lot of traffic in front of her goal.
"Avery made so many big stops," Bernick said. "We have been alternating goalies having them split each game. Today we switched it up a bit to try to get some more flow and she was good all game against some tough shots."
Ariana Scola made it 3-0 with 3:25 to go in the middle frame as she fought off a pair of defenders in front of the crease to put home a centering pass from Ella Costa. Salah would get her second of the day just 35 seconds later to make it 4-0 before Masconomet cut into the lead in the final two minutes of the frame on a goal from Sage Smith to make it 4-1 after two.
"We had our chances on some rebounds, we just couldn't convert or get the bounces we needed," Masco head coach Ryan Sugar said. "We skated well at times but those rebounds and our puck movement hurt us a bit."
The Chieftains took that momentum into the third period and cut the lead to 4-2 in the middle of the final frame when Bella Cahill scored on a rush with 7:06 to go. Gloucester, however, got the last one as Salah completed the hat trick, taking a pass from Abby Lowthers and scoring on another wrist shot after a rush down the right wing.
Masconomet pushed to get back in it, but the Gloucester defense held strong, led by Brooke McNiff, Halle Wentworth, Lowthers and Costa.
"Salah is a talented scorer, it's tough to contain her speed," Sugar said. "Every time we thought we had a little momentum they would come back and get one."
Gloucester 5, Masconomet 2
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Masconomet 0 1 1| 2
Gloucester 2 2 1| 5
1st Period: G, Mia Salah (un.) 8:15; G, Aria Caputo (Salah) 10:32.
2nd Period: G, Ariana Scola (Ella Costa) 11:35; G, Salah (un.) 12:10; M, Sage Smith (un.) 13:09.
3rd Period: M, Bella Cahill (un.) 7:54; G, Salah (Abby Lowthers) 11:15.
Saves: M, Mackenzie Cronin 18; G, Avery Olson 31.
Records: M, ; G, 1-5-1.
