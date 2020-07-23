Staff 2020

MLB Picks

PHIL STACEY

MATT WILLIAMS

NICK GIANNINO

NICK CURCURU

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Red Sox finish in AL East:

Fourth place

Third place

Third place

Third place

American League East champ:

Rays

Yankees

Yankees

Yankees

AL Central champ:

Twins

Indians

Indians

Twins

American League West champ:

A’s

Astros

Astros

Astros

AL Wild Cards:

Yankees, Astros

Rays, Twins

Twins, A’s

White Sox, Indians

American League MVP:

Aaron Judge,

Yankees OF

George Springer, Astros OF

Jose Ramirez,

Indians 3B

Aaron Judge,

Yankees OF

American League Cy Young:

Shane Bieber,

Indians

Charlie Morton,

Rays

Gerrit Cole,

Yankees

Jose Berrios,

Twins

American League Top Rookie:

Luis Robert,

White Sox OF

Michael Kopech, White Sox P

Bobby Dalbec,

Red Sox INF

Wander Franco,

Rays SS

AL Championship Series:

Rays over

Yankees in 6

Yankees over

Astros in 7

Twins over

Yankees in 6

Astros over

Yankees in 7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

National League East champ:

Braves

Braves

Mets

Nationals

NL Central champ:

Reds

Brewers

Brewers

Brewers

National League West champ:

Dodgers

Dodgers

Dodgers

Dodgers

NL Wild Cards:

Padres,, Cardinals

Mets, Reds

Reds, Nationals

Braves, Mets

National League MVP:

Ronald Acuna Jr.,

Braves OF

Cody Bellinger,

Dodgers 1B

Mookie Betts,

Dodgers OF

Christian Yelich,

Brewers OF

National League Cy Young:

Kirby Yates,

Padres

Trevor Bauer,

Reds

Jacob deGrom,

Mets

Jacob deGrom,

Mets

National League Top Rookie:

Dylan Carlson,

Cardinals P

Carter Kieboom,

Nationals 2B

Gavin Lux,

Dodgers INF

Gavin Lux,

Dogers INF

NL Championship Series:

Dodgers over

Braves in 7

Dodgers over

Reds in 5

Dodgers over

Mets in 7

Dodgers over

Brewers in 7

WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS

Rays over

Dodgers in 6

Dodgers over

Yankees in 7

Dodgers over

Twins in 7

Astros over

Dodgers in 6

