16th Annual Seacoast 10k Road Race Results
Men
Name Age City/Town Time
1. Bronson Venable 29 Warwick, RI 34:43
2. Jose Ortiz 30 Middleton 35:57
3. Matthew Salminen 30 Brookline 36:21
4. Kevin Dempsey 28 Nashville, TN 36:56
5. Jarret Harrigan 26 Beverly 37:46
6. Greg Englehert 27 Somerville 38:26
7. Thomas Fellows 34 Somerville 38:45
8. Brandon Enhardt 28 Hamilton 39:01
9. Titus Mutinda 54 Dorchester 39:42
10. Will Swenson 47 Andover 41:40
Women
Name Age City/Town Time
1. Margaret Njuguna 49 Jamaica Plain 37:19
2. Isabella Caruso 34 Boston 38:47
3. Yvonne Bungei 25 Methuen 40:49
4. Catherine Royer 36 Montreal 40:50
5. Amanda Beucler 24 Medford 41:23
6. Sally Dupere 39 Newton 42:53
7. Lisa Maroin 24 Templeton 43:03
8. Dana Levin 26 Salem 43:32
9. Sue George 57 Harvard 47:32
10. Haley Leishman 23 Suffield, CT 47:58
