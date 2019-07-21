16th Annual Seacoast 10k Road Race Results

Men

Name Age City/Town Time

1. Bronson Venable 29 Warwick, RI 34:43

2. Jose Ortiz 30 Middleton 35:57

3. Matthew Salminen 30 Brookline 36:21

4. Kevin Dempsey 28 Nashville, TN 36:56

5. Jarret Harrigan 26 Beverly 37:46

6. Greg Englehert 27 Somerville 38:26

7. Thomas Fellows 34 Somerville 38:45

8. Brandon Enhardt 28 Hamilton 39:01

9. Titus Mutinda 54 Dorchester 39:42

10. Will Swenson 47 Andover 41:40

 

Women

Name Age City/Town Time

1. Margaret Njuguna 49 Jamaica Plain 37:19

2. Isabella Caruso 34 Boston 38:47

3. Yvonne Bungei 25 Methuen 40:49

4. Catherine Royer 36 Montreal 40:50

5. Amanda Beucler 24 Medford 41:23

6. Sally Dupere 39 Newton 42:53

7. Lisa Maroin 24 Templeton 43:03

8. Dana Levin 26 Salem 43:32

9. Sue George 57 Harvard 47:32

10. Haley Leishman 23 Suffield, CT 47:58

 

