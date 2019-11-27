After three weeks of consolation games, the Gloucester football team will be finishing up the 2019 season with one final Northeastern Conference rivalry game at Newell Stadium.
The Fishermen (1-9) host Danvers (8-2) for the 56th annual Thanksgiving Day meeting this Thursday next to the Blynman Canal (10 a.m.).
In a season that saw a schedule filled with challenging teams, Gloucester may have saved its biggest challenge for last. The Falcons have already clinched at least a share of the NEC North title, the program's first since 2005, and can take the championship outright with a win.
Danvers has beaten six of the seven NEC teams Gloucester played in the regular season and its only two losses this season have come outside of conference play in the Division 3 North Semifinals to Winchester and last week's consolation game with Concord-Carlisle.
"We know we're playing a good team with a lot to play for," Gloucester head coach Dan O'Connor said. "This is an old school NEC football game. A Wing-T team and a Power-I team, we've been seeing that kind of football in the conference for a long time."
Gloucester is going to have to contend with one of the more physical teams it has played, all with one of the best lines on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, Danvers makes no secret about what it wants to do as it runs the Power-I and likes to run the football behind its big offensive line led by Tom Walfield, Andrew Chronis and Evan Glynos.
Rich Canova is the Falcons' bell cow in the backfield as he has amassed 1,150 yards and 15 touchdowns on 214 rushes.
Quarterback Ezra Lombardi is also a capable runner and a reliable passer. While the Falcons are run first, Lombardi can make plays in play action.
"They're well coached and they run their system well," O'Connor said. "They're run heavy and they like to lean on you up front. We're looking forward to the challenge of battling that."
When Gloucester has the ball it will be looking to find some running room against a strong front seven with Russ Canova leading a strong group of linebackers.
Gloucester will be looking to keep the Falcons off balance with a number of backs as Daylon Lark, Harry Marshall, Toby Campbell, Evan Smith, Frank DeSisto and Jazayah Sainterling could all figure into the backfield rotation on Thursday morning.
O'Connor is hoping his offense can give the team a jolt early on.
"We aren't going to win in the first quarter but we can't lose it in the first quarter," O'Connor said. "We need to stay with them early, hang around and make plays down the stretch."
The Fishermen have struggled on offense this season with 60 points scored on the year, but in recent weeks some young, talented players have emerged. DeSisto, a freshman, led the team in rushing twice in recent weeks and has been a solid addition to the backfield while sophomore Anthony Simonelli has been a mainstay on the offensive line.
Freshman Jayden DelTorchio has also impressed on the defensive line.
O'Connor was quick to praise his youngsters and senior leaders, particularly senior captains Ben Renales, Jacob Enos, Lawrence Scola and Sam Ciolino for keeping the team in a good mindset all season.
"The young guys have started to step up in recent weeks and they have been led by the seniors," O'Connor said. "It's easy to lead when everything is going right. But you find out a lot about yourself when things aren't going the way you hope they would. Our captains have done a great job keeping the team upbeat and focused even if we've been taking some lumps."
