The Rockport field hockey team finished up the regular season the same way it started the regular season.
The Vikings took on Cape Ann League Baker Division rival Hamilton-Wenham on senior day at Ryan Curley Field, and the two teams battled to a scoreless draw, just as they did in the season opener in Hamilton.
"It was a very similar game to the first meeting," Rockport head coach Mary Ryan said. "Both goalies made some great saves. It was a well played game both ways."
Rockport's Samantha Budrow had a big game in goal earning the shutout along side General's goalie Maeve Clark. Hamilton-Wenham had an edge in corners and Budrow came up big in the games final seconds as she and the Rockport defense had to survive three straight corners with no time on the clock. The Vikings were eventually able to clear the circle and salvage the point.
Amelia Lucas, Colleen Murphy and Jane Reilly played well on the forward line with Kayla Colbert and Maggie Maroney led the defense.
Thursday's game was the final high school game for Rockport's two senior captains in Budrow and Murphy. The team returns the rest of its roster in 2020.
