As the smallest school in the Cape Ann League (by a wide margin), Rockport athletics has far less margin for error than its league rivals. As we see year in and year out, that did not stop the Vikings from being competitive with all comers in a deep league this fall across all sports.
In an abbreviated fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rockport saw two teams earn CAL Baker titles and every team compete with the best-of-the-best in the league.
The season, which was played against Cape Ann League competition only, was clearly highlighted by the play of the boys soccer and golf programs as both teams earned the Baker Division championship outright.
The golf team, led by CAL Baker Coach of the Year Larry Burnham, who won the award in his first season at the helm, were powered by a deep and consistent lineup. Jack Cahill was named the Baker Division Golfer of the Year while brothers Will and Bowen Slingluff were All-Star performers, giving the team an elite trio of players at the top of the lineup.
This fall, the Vikings finished unbeaten in CAL Baker Division play and 8-2 overall in the CAL with losses coming to undefeated Kinney Division champ Newburyport and 2019 Kinney Division champion Triton.
The team was also incredibly tough to beat on its home course at Rockport Golf Club. The Vikings were 5-1 at home this fall with the only loss coming to the aforementioned Clippers. At Rockport Golf Club, the Vikings averaged 129 points per match, which is scored using the Stabelford System. They never scored below 120 in a home match.
Rockport also clinched the league title in dramatic fashion with a 133-130 win over rival Manchester Essex at Rockport Golf Club, a match that was decided on the final hole of the final golfer on the course.
On the soccer pitch, Dave Curley's soccer team reached the top of the Cape Ann League mountain for the fist time since 2013, earning Curley Baker Division Coach of the Year honors.
As usual, the Vikings were tough on all comers, finishing 4-1-5 with their only loss coming to Kinney Division tri-champ North Reading.
Rockport was the best defensive team in the Baker Division by a longshot, allowing only five goals in 10 games this season thanks to standout play in goal from keeper Camden Wheeler and a lockdown defense led by Austin Matus. Both players were first team All Cape Ann League selections.
Rockport could also score, with Benan Murdock, Frew Rowen and Sam Lamond leading the way with All-Star seasons. Rowen did his damage on the wing while Murock and Lamond were dangerous in the middle of the field.
The Vikings were unbeaten against CAL Baker opposition, going 3-0-2. But what really put them over the top was their performance against the Kinney Division. Against the CAL's four tops dogs (Newburyport, Lynnfield, North Reading and Pentucket), Rockport went on to earn three draws. No other Baker Division team was able to pick up three points in four games against those Kinney teams, and that was the difference in Rockport taking home the Baker Division.
On the girls side, the Vikings may not have been near the top of the league standings, but they were very competitive against every team and had some of the best teams in the league on upset alert at times.
John Parisi's girls soccer program finished up the season at 1-6-2, but that record does not tell the full story.
The Vikings gave a lot of teams problems this fall and only one game, a loss to Pentucket, slipped out of reach. North Reading won the Kinney Division and Rockport nearly took a point in its matchup. Only a bad break on a late free kick gave the Hornets a 2-1 win in a game that could have gone either way.
The team also finished strong as it tied Manchester Essex and beat Georgetown to finish off the season. Midfielder Emma Christopher led the way in the midfield while Michelle Allen powered a standout Rockport defense.
The Vikings' field hockey team is another team where their record does not tell the entire story. Mary Ryan's squad finished 1-5-3, but like the girls soccer program they were a handful for every opponent.
Rockport opened the season with an impressive victory over Hamilton-Wenham and turned in its best performance of the year in a 1-1 tie against defending Division 2 North champion Lynnfield. The Vikings are particularly tough on the grass at Ryan Curley Field allowing only four goals and never allowing more than two in a game.
Senior captains Lucy Twombly and Taylor Frost, both two-way players that excel on both ends of the field, led the way for Rockport this fall.