The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Tournament Management Committee met two weeks ago with the recommendation that state tournaments may have to be cancelled if the season starts after April 27.
That April 27 date was the date the spring high school sports season was slated to start its first day of preseason workouts as the coronavirus pushed the start date back an entire month.
With Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker's announcement on Wednesday that schools in the state will be closed until May 4, the state tournament, and possibly the spring season, are now in serious jeopardy.
The April 27 start date was just a recommendation and not a mandate from the MIAA and a canceled state tournament is far from official. The MIAA will be meeting with state athletic directors on Monday, March 30 to determine the course of action for the spring season.
"In light of Governor Baker's mandate, the status of spring sports will be addressed by the Board of Directors on a March 30 conference call and an immediate update will be provided to the membership," the MIAA said in a press release. "Among TMC recommendations to the board is that if there is a spring season start date of after April 27, there will not be a MIAA Tournament. This recommendation, as well as a plan to save a spring season for MIAA student-athletes, will be the substance of the meeting."
Last week, the MIAA issued a mandate that teams would play a minimum of eight games and a maximum of 12 if the season were to begin on April 27. The spring season was also extended to June 20 so that a postseason tournament could be included.
That is now in jeopardy.
The cancellation of the state tournaments, however, does not mean the end of a spring sports season in Massachusetts.
The individual conferences and leagues can still put something together without a MIAA Tournament. And from the sounds of it, the leagues and conferences around the state are looking to come up with any kind of plan to get teams on the field for spring sports in some capacity, even if a state champ is not crowned.
Gloucester AD Bryan Lafata said that Northeastern Conference AD's are looking to salvage something as well and will be meeting next week.
"We are due to have a conference (next week) to discuss more concrete ideas for a shortened or alternate season if we are able to start the preseason by May 4 and games by May 11," Lafata said. "We are waiting to discuss after the MIAA meeting on Monday."
Rockport AD and baseball coach John Parisi also confirmed that Cape Ann League officials have thrown some ideas.
"We haven't come up with any official plans yet but (Cape Ann League AD's) have tossed around some ideas," Parisi said. "We want to be able to do something if we can. You have to feel for the seniors in this situation, a lot of kids have put in a lot of work for this season in every sport."
