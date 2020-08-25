SEASON ON THE MOVE: NEC principals vote to move fall sports to February start

The 12 principals of Northeastern Conference schools have voted to move the entire fall sports season to the floating 'Fall 2' period scheduled to take place between February 22 and April 25, 2021.
Gloucester is one of 12 schools in the conference along with Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead Lynn Classical, Lynn English, Peabody, Salem, Saugus, Swampscott, Winthrop and newcomer Masconomet. The 12 schools have voted to push boys and girls soccer, field hockey, boys and girls cross country, volleyball and golf to the Fall 2 campaign that has been set up by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
High school football and cheerleading across the Commonwealth had already been moved to 'Fall 2' by the MIAA's COVID-19 Task Force and the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). While it was ruled that other fall sports deemed low (golf, cross country) or moderate risks (soccer, field hockey, volleyball) could start practicing on Sept. 18 and hold a season that runs through Nov. 20, individual leagues and districts were given the option to shift those sports to the floating season.
Thus, the Northeastern Conference will be looking to play those traditional fall sports during those late winter and early spring months.
There are 10 cities and towns currently in Massachusetts that have been designated as 'red' communities, having more 8 or more active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents according to the Average Daily Incidence Rate over the last 14 days. Four of those cities and towns — Salem, Saugus, Winthrop and Lynn — house NEC teams, with two of those in Lynn.
When reached on Wednesday, several athletic directors politely chose not to respond for comment; others did not return phone calls.
Gloucester Athletic Director Bryan Lafata and Principal James Cook released a joint statement on the matter.
"Gloucester Athletics is looking towards the immediate future and how we can offer activities that will keep our student-athletes active and engaged while following EEA safety guidelines at all times. We'll continue to update students and families as we move forward."
Masconomet Regional principal Peter Delani did speak The long time educator said that his athletic director, John Daileanes, is already working on a 'flex' plan so that student-athletes who participate in fall sports can practice those on campus in a safe environment while keeping them engaged and active, then play the actual games during the Fall 2 period. This proposal will be brought to the Masconomet school committee.
By proposing this, there will be, he said, the same amount of days in the student-athlete experience between the fall and Fall 2 seasons.
Delani equated it to what college athletic programs might do; for instance, a college baseball team practices all fall, then plays its actual games in the new year.
"I don't view what we're going to propose as a detriment," said Delani. "I look at it as gaining opportunity, because the MIAA (fall season) is starting a month late, and we'd be gaining more time. We're trying to look at it as the glass being half-full."
Answering the question as to how a sport like golf could begin playing on Feb. 22, Delani said hopefully golfers would be able to get out on courses in the third or fourth week of March and play through April 25.
"It might not be ideal," he said, "but this decision was made to give kids the best opportunity to fulfill the amount of time they'd see in a regular fall season. We think we can accomplish that."
The Northeastern Conference is the only conference or league in the state to postpone the fall season in its entirety.
The Cape Ann League, which houses a pair of Cape Ann schools in Rockport and Manchester Essex, did not discuss plans to make a similar move when the league met this week to begin discussing the upcoming high school season. No decisions are expected to be made for at least another week, but there is optimism that at least some of the league's schools will be able to compete this fall.
The league's plan will not be affected by Tuesday's NEC news.
"That's not having any impact on us," Newburyport AD Kyle Hodsdon said.
The Cape Ann League, unlike the Northeastern Conference, has no schools in the 'red' designation.
The challenge for the CAL is that it does have five schools (Amesbury, Georgetown, Manchester Essex, Rockport, Triton) that plan to start the year with remote learning. Those schools will need school committee approval to play fall sports.
Sports Editor Nick Curcuru and staff writer Mac Cerullo contributed to this report.